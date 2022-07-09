F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win after heartbreak for Correa

Red Bull junior Crawford started third, then dropped to fourth before Correa's retirement promoted the American back to the position he started in.

He then fought past Franco Colapinto, diving down the inside on lap 10 to take second, before sweeping round the outside of Collet at Turn 10 on lap 14 for the lead.

By lap 17 the Prema Racing driver had stretched his lead to 0.7s and held on despite his MP Motorsport rival's DRS advantage to take his first series win.

Collet took second, his best result of the year so far, while Colapinto (Van Amersfoort Racing) held off a charging Arthur Leclerc for third, the Monegasque driver surviving contact with fellow Prema driver Oliver Bearman on his rise from ninth.

At the start, polesitter Collet held the lead as Colapinto emerged in front of Crawford in their tussle for third. But Correa took the lead before racing was neutralised by a safety car, prompted by Rafael Villagomez’s stranded VAR car after contact with David Vidales, who pitted for a new front wing.

Racing resumed on lap four, with the Trident pair of Roman Stanek and Zane Maloney tussling into Turn 4, while further back Bearman, Kaylen Frederick and Leclerc fought for eighth.

Hopes of a potential first win for Correa since his return from suffering multiple injuries in the 2019 Spa Formula 2 crash that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert were dashed on lap six, as the ART driver suddenly slowed with a mechanical issue on the start-finish straight.

Jak Crawford, Prema Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Bearman and Leclerc passed Stanek into sixth and seventh on lap eight, before the virtual safety car was deployed on the following tour as William Alatalo also slowed with a mechanical issue in his Jenzer-run car.

The safety car came out again on lap 11 after Bearman and Maloney went into Turn 3 three-wide with Leclerc, with Bearman squeezed between the two and flicking Maloney into the air - which ended the latter's race.

Crawford took the lead shortly after racing resumed on lap 14 after a fierce battle through Turns 4 to 8 with Collet, and began to edge away out front.

Behind the leading pair, Leclerc was rapidly closing on Colapinto by the penultimate lap, but was unable to make it past by the chequered flag.

Bearman had made it back up to sixth by the end of the race, but a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during an early battle with Kaylen Frederick (Hitech) dropped him to 16th.

Stanek finished fifth, ahead of Frederick and Jonny Edgar (Trident) in seventh. Championship leader Victor Martins (ART), Alexander Smolyar (MP) and feature race polesitter Isack Hadjar (Hitech) rounded off the top 10.

F3 Austria: Race 1 results (21 laps)