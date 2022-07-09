Tickets Subscribe
All
F3 Austria: Hadjar takes pole in red-flagged qualifying
FIA F3 / Red Bull Ring Race report

F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win after heartbreak for Correa

Jak Crawford claimed his maiden FIA Formula 3 win in Austria, snatching the lead from Caio Collet to secure victory after mechanical woes denied early pacesetter Juan Manuel Correa.

Megan White
By:
F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win after heartbreak for Correa

Red Bull junior Crawford started third, then dropped to fourth before Correa's retirement promoted the American back to the position he started in.

He then fought past Franco Colapinto, diving down the inside on lap 10 to take second, before sweeping round the outside of Collet at Turn 10 on lap 14 for the lead.

By lap 17 the Prema Racing driver had stretched his lead to 0.7s and held on despite his MP Motorsport rival's DRS advantage to take his first series win.

Collet took second, his best result of the year so far, while Colapinto (Van Amersfoort Racing) held off a charging Arthur Leclerc for third, the Monegasque driver surviving contact with fellow Prema driver Oliver Bearman on his rise from ninth.

At the start, polesitter Collet held the lead as Colapinto emerged in front of Crawford in their tussle for third. But Correa took the lead before racing was neutralised by a safety car, prompted by Rafael Villagomez’s stranded VAR car after contact with David Vidales, who pitted for a new front wing.

Racing resumed on lap four, with the Trident pair of Roman Stanek and Zane Maloney tussling into Turn 4, while further back Bearman, Kaylen Frederick and Leclerc fought for eighth.

Hopes of a potential first win for Correa since his return from suffering multiple injuries in the 2019 Spa Formula 2 crash that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert were dashed on lap six, as the ART driver suddenly slowed with a mechanical issue on the start-finish straight.

Bearman and Leclerc passed Stanek into sixth and seventh on lap eight, before the virtual safety car was deployed on the following tour as William Alatalo also slowed with a mechanical issue in his Jenzer-run car.

The safety car came out again on lap 11 after Bearman and Maloney went into Turn 3 three-wide with Leclerc, with Bearman squeezed between the two and flicking Maloney into the air - which ended the latter's race.

Crawford took the lead shortly after racing resumed on lap 14 after a fierce battle through Turns 4 to 8 with Collet, and began to edge away out front. 

Behind the leading pair, Leclerc was rapidly closing on Colapinto by the penultimate lap, but was unable to make it past by the chequered flag.

Bearman had made it back up to sixth by the end of the race, but a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during an early battle with Kaylen Frederick (Hitech) dropped him to 16th.

Stanek finished fifth, ahead of Frederick and Jonny Edgar (Trident) in seventh. Championship leader Victor Martins (ART), Alexander Smolyar (MP) and feature race polesitter Isack Hadjar (Hitech) rounded off the top 10.

F3 Austria: Race 1 results (21 laps)

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam -  
2 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 0.6 0.600
3 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1.0 1.000
4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1.2 1.200
5 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 2.3 2.300
6 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 6.1 6.100
7 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 7.2 7.200
8 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 7.5 7.500
9 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 8.1 8.100
10 Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 8.5 8.500
11 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 8.9 8.900
12 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan Carlin 9.3 9.300
13 Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing 9.7 9.700
14 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10.3 10.300
15 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 10.5 10.500
16 Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 10.6 10.600
17 Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 11.2 11.200
18 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 12.4 12.400
19 United States Brad Benavides Carlin 16.1 16.100
20 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17.1 17.100
21 Hunter Yeany Spain Campos Racing 19.7 19.700
22 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 19.9 19.900
23 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 21.1 21.100
24 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 21.6 21.600
25 Italy Enzo Trulli Carlin 50.5 50.500
26 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 54.4 54.400
  Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 12 laps  
  Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14 laps  
  United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 16 laps  
  Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 21 laps  
