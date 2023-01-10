Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Next / Giovinazzi joins Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar roster for 2023 WEC
WEC News

Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

Prema has signed Juan Manuel Correa and Doriane Pin as its first two drivers for its sophomore campaign in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

Following a successful first season in the WEC last year that included a podium finish at the Le Mans 24 Hours, Prema will expand to two Oreca 07s in the LMP2 division this year, with Correa and Pin split across the two entries.

For Correa, it marks a step up to the world championship after a brief foray in the European Le Mans Series in 2022 with Prema, which culminated in him leading the squad to a memorable victory in the Portimao finale.

The Ecuadorian-American also appeared for Prema in the post-season WEC rookie test in Bahrain in November and will now be a part of the team’s #9 crew, with his teammates to be announced at a later date.

Correa will dovetail his newly-announced WEC role with a drive in FIA Formula 2, having signed a deal with Van Amersfoort to return to the championship in which he sustained serious injuries at a horrific crash in Spa-Francorchamps in 2019 that took the life of Anthoine Hubert.

“It’s super exciting to be taking the next step up the endurance racing ladder alongside my Formula 2 commitments in 2023," said Correa.

“ELMS was a new challenge for me last year and one that I really enjoyed, so thank you to Prema for keeping me on board as they step up to this new two-car entry in FIA WEC. 

“We have a very cool calendar and there are some tracks I’m really looking forward to racing at for the first time, so I’m looking forward to another exciting season with the team.”

Juan Manuel Correa, Prema Racing

Juan Manuel Correa, Prema Racing

Photo by: Prema Powerteam

Pin, meanwhile, will move up to prototype racing on the back of a successful 2022 campaign in GT cars, which included class wins at the Spa 24 Hours as well as the Portimao ELMS finale. She will drive Prema’s second LMP2 entry, the #63 Oreca.

“I am very happy and excited to join Prema for the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 as an Iron Dame," Pin said.

“I have been working hard for this and I am very delighted for such opportunity, and I can’t thank the team enough for their ongoing support. I am looking forward to starting the season in Sebring and to reaching our common goals together with the team.” 

Prema added that it will announce its full driver line-up for 2023 in due course. It fielded former Formula 1 star Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz and Lorenzo Colombo in its sole entry last year.

The new WEC season is due to begin at Sebring on March 17 as part of a joint weekend with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

#83 Iron Lynx Ferrari F488 GTE EVO: Doriane Pin

#83 Iron Lynx Ferrari F488 GTE EVO: Doriane Pin

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

shares
comments
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Previous article

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Next article

Giovinazzi joins Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar roster for 2023 WEC

Giovinazzi joins Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar roster for 2023 WEC
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Dakar 2023: Loeb wins again on Stage 9, Sainz suffers major crash Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Loeb wins again on Stage 9, Sainz suffers major crash

Toyota: Possible for customer teams to run LMH cars, not just LMDh
WEC

Toyota: Possible for customer teams to run LMH cars, not just LMDh

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

More
Juan Manuel Correa
Correa makes F2 return in Abu Dhabi with Van Amersfoort Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

Correa makes F2 return in Abu Dhabi with Van Amersfoort

Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded
European Le Mans

Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Prema Powerteam More
Prema Powerteam
Bearman set for FIA Formula 2 move with Prema
FIA F2

Bearman set for FIA Formula 2 move with Prema

How Ferrari rising star Bearman fared in his maiden FIA F3 season
FIA F3

How Ferrari rising star Bearman fared in his maiden FIA F3 season

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Spa Plus
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

IndyCar champion Power to make IMSA debut in Daytona 24 with SunEnergy
IMSA IMSA

IndyCar champion Power to make IMSA debut in Daytona 24 with SunEnergy

Reigning IndyCar champion Will Power will make his IMSA SportsCar Championship debut in the Daytona 24 Hours later this month after signing to race a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for SunEnergy1 Racing.

28-car field for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

28-car field for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have announced a 28-car field for the 2023 running of the event.

Audi confirms Carlos Sainz's retirement from 2023 Dakar
Dakar Dakar

Audi confirms Carlos Sainz's retirement from 2023 Dakar

Audi has confirmed Carlos Sainz has withdrawn from the 2023 Dakar Rally after a heavy accident in which he overturned on the ninth stage on Tuesday.

Spectator dies after incident in Dakar Rally
Dakar Dakar

Spectator dies after incident in Dakar Rally

Dakar Rally organisers have announced the death of a spectator during the 2023 event.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Plus

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

OPINION: There is plenty of excitement over the glut of manufacturers tackling the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship this season. The selection committee is set to face headaches over who it decides to admit and who gets turned away from the 2023 entry list, but history tells us that the smaller entrants have a place

WEC
Jan 9, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Plus

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
Dec 21, 2022
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Plus

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.