Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts
Max Verstappen has praised Red Bull's work on improving its starts after two "rocketship" getaways in Formula 1's Mexico Grand Prix.
From third on the grid Verstappen enjoyed a mighty launch off the line as he passed both front-row starting Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
On the mid-race restart following a red flag, Verstappen again made a swift getaway to secure his lead, which he would build up to 12 seconds over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.
For the dominant Red Bull squad, which has won all but one of the 19 races so far, race starts had been one of the few minor chinks in its armour.
But that now also appears ironed out, with Verstappen praising the work done by his team to tidy up its procedures.
"I think it's just doing our procedures a bit better, understanding the tyre grip - it's clutch settings. We just have been probably a bit more sharp on that," Verstappen explained.
"At the beginning of the year, we had a bit of an issue, but then we fixed the issue. But then I think we still didn't do the right thing with tyre temperatures [and] clutch settings.
"It's all very sensitive. If you're just next to it, you might have too much wheelspin or not enough engagement. It's very difficult to get right and I think today especially it was very good."
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez also made a great start from fifth, challenging Leclerc and Verstappen into Turn 1. But his race ended after contact with Leclerc as the home hero, spurred on by the Mexican masses, attempted an overambitious swoop to claim the lead.
More: 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Mexico Grand Prix
"Starts haven’t probably been our strongest asset this year, but certainly the three starts we had here were all rocketships," commented team boss Christian Horner.
"On this day in history, with the conditions, the tarmac, the altitude and everything, the guys got it just right."
Horner felt Verstappen was bailed out by Ferrari on the red flag restart as the Scuderia put second-starting Leclerc on the hard tyres rather than challenging him with a softer compound.
"That red flag was the worst possible time when you’re in the middle of a two-stop. It neutralises the race and we’d only got a hard set of tyres," he explained.
"After [Leclerc's] long first stint, I was convinced they were going to take a set of mediums, because it’s worth about five metres off the startline.
"So, I was very surprised that they went with the hard tyre."
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
Bodyguard-protected Verstappen feels “safe” in Mexico amid “made-up” Perez F1 rivalry
Bodyguard-protected Verstappen feels “safe” in Mexico amid “made-up” Perez F1 rivalry Bodyguard-protected Verstappen feels “safe” in Mexico amid “made-up” Perez F1 rivalry
What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP
What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP
Horner “can’t blame” Perez for F1 Mexico GP Turn 1 move
Horner “can’t blame” Perez for F1 Mexico GP Turn 1 move Horner “can’t blame” Perez for F1 Mexico GP Turn 1 move
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Latest news
Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season
Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season
Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team
Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team
The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits
The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits
The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title
The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title
How his home race crash perfectly encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle
How his home race crash perfectly encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle How his home race crash perfectly encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics
Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.