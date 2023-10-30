Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

Vasseur: Hard tyre stint ruined Leclerc’s Mexico F1 race

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur says his team’s Mexico Grand Prix outing fell apart after the restart because Charles Leclerc could not fire up the hard tyre.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Leclerc had a solid first stint on the medium tyre despite missing a front wing endplate after a first-corner clash with Sergio Perez.

He pitted for hards just a couple of laps before Kevin Magnussen’s crash brought out the red flag.

During the break Ferrari replaced his damaged front wing but rather than switch to medium tyres for the restarted second half of the race, as some rivals did, the team stuck with the hards.

However, Leclerc couldn’t get the tyres in the right window, and he was quickly passed for second by Lewis Hamilton – who did go for mediums – before falling back.

Leclerc and team-mate Carlos Sainz eventually finished third and fourth, having qualified on the front row.

Red Bull believed that Leclerc would opt mediums during the red flag break, which could have given him a chance to jump poleman Max Verstappen, who also kept his hards, at the restart.

“I was convinced they were going to take a set of mediums because it’s worth about five metres off the startline,” said Christian Horner.

“So I was very surprised that they went with the hard tyre. We saw the medium on Hamilton, and it was ok in the end.”

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Vasseur said the race had looked good for Leclerc initially, despite the compromised front wing.

“My feeling from the pit wall is that the first stint was okay,” said the Frenchman. “We were three or four-tenths from Max, with the damage on the car, it was I think almost a good stint.

“But with the hard, we were never able to restart the tyres, and we were always on the shy side, and it didn't work at all."

Asked if mediums had been an option, he said: "Honestly not, because think we had to restart for 35 laps or something like this. And we were not expecting to be able to do 35 laps.

“And I think Max also with the medium. Probably the tyre management, due to the management of the engine and the brakes and so on, helped [others]. But it was ambitious. And the set of medium that we had was a scrubbed one.”

Vasseur denied that it was frustrating that once again the team could not back up its qualifying form with good race pace.

“Frustrating is not the right word. When you are third and fourth, I don't want to say that it's a bad race.

“We had a bad stint at the end, this is clear, it's the main issue today. But the first part of the race went very well.

“I think that we are doing a step for a while now, we did the four pole positions out of the last six races. It's a step forward for us and we have to be probably bit more consistent on the race or at least to have no delta between those stints because it's very often where we are losing the position."

Vasseur did not blame Perez for the first-corner contact with Leclerc.

"I think that the issue is that when you have this situation on the start and you are three on the same line in Turn 1, I think it's almost the same outcome,” he said. 

“They asked me if it was a sandwich, and I told them that it was more a panini for us!

“At the end when you are three like this you can't blame Checo to close, and Max can't go on the kerb, and Charles was in the middle."

shares
comments
Previous article Alonso: Aston is “not fighting for anything” in final F1 races
Next article 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Mexico Grand Prix
Adam Cooper
More
Adam Cooper
Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

Alonso: Aston is “not fighting for anything” in final F1 races

Alonso: Aston is “not fighting for anything” in final F1 races

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Alonso: Aston is “not fighting for anything” in final F1 races Alonso: Aston is “not fighting for anything” in final F1 races

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Charles Leclerc
More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

FIA originally planned to check only Hamilton and Leclerc planks at F1 US GP

FIA originally planned to check only Hamilton and Leclerc planks at F1 US GP

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

FIA originally planned to check only Hamilton and Leclerc planks at F1 US GP FIA originally planned to check only Hamilton and Leclerc planks at F1 US GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Ferrari
More
Ferrari
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after “strange” Mexico front row lockout

Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after “strange” Mexico front row lockout

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after “strange” Mexico front row lockout Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after “strange” Mexico front row lockout

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Latest news

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe