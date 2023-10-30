Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

Lando Norris says he can’t “put a smile on my face” after a mistake in qualifying for the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix cost him a shot at a podium.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Norris says he felt like he let down the hundreds of people in his McLaren team who were relying on him to get the job done.

Without a banker lap, Norris had one shot at a time in Q1 in Mexico, but he ran wide and had to abort, leaving him in 17th on the final grid.

FEATURE: 10 things we learned from the 2023 Formula 1 Mexico GP

The mishap came just a couple of races after Norris had a fraught time at the Qatar sprint weekend, when he made costly mistakes in both qualifying and the shootout.

From his lowly grid spot, Norris enjoyed a superb race in Mexico, eventually finishing fifth despite dropping places at the restart following the red flag for Kevin Magnussen's crash.

However he was convinced that he should have been on the podium.

When asked by Autosport if he had thoughts about what might have been, Norris said: "Of course, of course.

"I know people complain at why I'm so disappointed at times. And it's because of days like today. Of course, I'm going to be disappointed, right?

“Like there's a chance to finish on the podium and get another trophy, score more points. Why would I ever be happy about a day like Saturday?

“I moved on very quickly, I moved on better than I did in Qatar. And we put a lot of focus on Sunday. And I think that was evident, and then it paid off. But yeah, I'm never going to be happy after a day like Saturday, right? Because I know what we're capable of doing.

“And when you have a day like today [Sunday], then you think of the ‘what could have beens’? And yeah, there's too many what could have beens at the minute. I just need to tidy some things up, and then things can start to roll."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Norris acknowledged that his Qatar mistakes were even more disappointing,

"Again, a similar thing, but that was for higher positions, right?,” he said.

“And that was twice. It'll be the same for anyone. If anyone was in my position, maybe some people are better than others, but you're never going to be happy when you've messed up, and you let the team down.

Read Also:

“There's 700-800 people who are relying on me to do a good job. So when you don't, how can I put a smile on my face?

“I think that I dealt with it a lot better than I did last time. Mainly because it wasn't for a pole or for a win. But at the same time I moved on, and got my head down onto today. And it all paid off. So I'm happy with that."

Despite his frustrations Norris insisted that had enjoyed the Mexican race.

"I enjoyed the whole thing, apart from my restart,” he said. “I don't know if you saw it, but I probably had to avoid a very big crash, just people coming across, probably not realising that people can be three abreast.

“So I avoided two extremely big crashes, which would have been very nasty. So a bit more self-awareness of some drivers would be great."

shares
comments
Previous article Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts
Adam Cooper
More
Adam Cooper
How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track

How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track

Why Russell’s F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart

Why Russell’s F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Russell’s F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart Why Russell’s F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Lando Norris
More
Lando Norris
Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win

Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

McLaren
More
McLaren
The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits

The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits

Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash

Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Latest news

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

INDL Indy Lights
Laguna

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team

The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits

The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits

The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title

The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title

How his home race crash perfectly encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle

How his home race crash perfectly encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How his home race crash perfectly encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle How his home race crash perfectly encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe