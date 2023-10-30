2023 F1 Brazilian GP – How to watch, session timings and more 

Following Max Verstappen’s record 16th F1 grand prix win of the season in Mexico, breaking his own previous record from last year, the paddock heads to Sao Paulo for the final sprint race weekend of 2023.

With Verstappen dominant once again, Lewis Hamilton’s second-place finish did cut the gap to Sergio Perez to 20 points in the tussle for the runner-up spot in the drivers’ standings after the Mexican home hero crashed out at the first corner.

Behind them, Carlos Sainz has pushed Fernando Alonso back to fifth in the standings on countback, as the Aston Martin driver suffered a second consecutive DNF in the team’s rough end to 2023.

AlphaTauri has been given a huge boost by Daniel Ricciardo’s standout display in Mexico as it jumped from 10th and last to eighth in the constructors’ championship, level on points with Alfa Romeo, with Haas relegated to the bottom of the pile.

F1 has just three outings left this season, starting in Brazil before its much-anticipated Las Vegas return and then the finale in Abu Dhabi.

Full 2023 Brazilian GP session timings

Friday 3 November 2023

Free Practice 1: 2:30pm-3:30pm GMT (11:30am-12:30pm local)

Qualifying: 6:00pm-7:00pm GMT (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Saturday 4 November 2023

Sprint Qualifying: 2:00pm-2:44pm GMT (11:00am-11:44am local)

Sprint Race: 6:30pm-7:30pm GMT (3:30pm-4:30pm local)

Sunday 5 November 2023

Race: 5:00pm GMT (2:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a monthly membership of £34.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch highlights of the race for free will have to wait until the Sunday morning (sprint race) or Sunday night (grand prix) on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Brazilian GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Channel numbers - Sky: 406

406 Channel numbers - Virgin Media:506

Sky Sports has live broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Brazilian GP race starting from 3:30pm on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 5:00pm.

When can I watch the Brazilian GP highlights?

Channel : Channel 4

: Channel 4 Start time: Sprint – 8:00am Sunday, Race – 10:35pm Sunday night

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Brazilian GP highlights of the qualifying, the sprint race and the full grand prix.

Will the Brazilian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Brazilian GP will start at 4:45pm GMTT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Brazilian GP

Interlagos in Sao Paulo is set for mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a high chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, but with dry and bright conditions expected on Sunday. Highs of 27 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, with dry and sunny conditions.

Most F1 Brazilian GP wins

Alain Prost: 6 wins (1982, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1990)

Michael Schumacher: 4 wins (1994, 1995, 2000, 2002)

Lewis Hamilton: 3 wins (2016, 2018, 2021)

Sebastian Vettel: 3 wins (2010, 2013, 2017)