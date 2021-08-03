Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Raikkonen’s Hungary F1 pit clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Analysis

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner half-jokingly remarked that Max Verstappen had been left with less downforce than Mick Schumacher's Haas after the Hungarian Grand Prix first corner pile-up.

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car

Despite the red flag offering Red Bull the chance to effect repairs – which included taping up holes and bending pipework back in to shape – in the end some damage could not be fixed in time before the race itself got properly going.

"It was just too much," said Horner, who added that Verstappen "had half a car".

But while from far away television cameras Verstappen's RB16B did not look too badly out of shape, it was only after the race that the extent of what he was battling again came to light.

An intriguing close-up photo posted on Formula 1's own Instagram feed highlighted how Verstappen had been missing almost the entire suite of aerodynamic components on the right side of his car.

 

The scale of the damage heightened suggestions that without the opportunity offered by the red flag repairs, Verstappen would almost certainly have been forced to retire.

Horner himself indicated that internal damage to the coolers housed within the sidepod would have been a race-ending factor.

"The temperatures were off the scale and they had to straighten pipes and fix the right side as much as possible in very limited time," he explained.

This scenario raises further questions about the state of his engine.

Although were no concerns immediately after the race, it is not impossible that the crash could have longer-term implications on the state of his power unit, which had been fitted fresh on race morning after Honda discovered a crack in the unit salvaged from his British Grand Prix wreck.

Red Bull's focus on repairing the cooler and pipework had a big impact on how much of the bodywork could be fixed too, with only the sidepod bodywork replaced, as it had been punctured during the accident.

The splitter and floor could only be simply secured, tidied up and their edges taped.

The remaining bargeboard and sidepod deflector elements were trimmed back, so that they didn't disintegrate and create more debris.

Verstappen's bargeboard was completely destroyed in the first-lap hit from Norris

Verstappen's bargeboard was completely destroyed in the first-lap hit from Norris

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The red section shown on the illustration above was completely missing when the car arrived back in the pitlane, but the section in yellow had to be stripped away and the edge of the skyscraper deflector taped up.

This area of the car is very sensitive and offers a huge amount of performance, with teams constantly updating the bargeboard cluster, floor and sidepod deflectors.

Missing so much bodywork not only strips the car of much-needed downforce, but also makes it incredibly unstable, with Verstappen commenting that his hastily-repaired car was "super difficult to drive with".

"There was a lot of oversteer and understeer from the downforce loss," he explained.

While Verstappen may have been disappointed with recovering to just a 10th place finish – provisionally ninth pending the outcome of Sebastian Vettel's appeal – at the end of the title battle he knows that a single point can make all the difference in who lifts the world championship trophy.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

shares
comments

Related video

Raikkonen’s Hungary F1 pit clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue

Previous article

Raikkonen’s Hungary F1 pit clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal

19 h
2
Formula 1

Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked F1 engine can be repaired

2 h
3
Formula 1

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car

27 min
4
Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next

23 h
5
Formula 1

Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands

2 h
Latest news
The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car
F1

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car

27m
Raikkonen’s Hungary F1 pit clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue
F1

Raikkonen’s Hungary F1 pit clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue

1 h
Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands
F1

Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands

2 h
Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked F1 engine can be repaired
F1

Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked F1 engine can be repaired

2 h
FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal
F1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal

19 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

More
Matthew Somerfield
Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate
Formula 1

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs
Formula 1

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us 2022 F1 car unveil
Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked F1 engine can be repaired
Formula 1

Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked F1 engine can be repaired

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt British GP Plus
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

Trending Today

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal

Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked F1 engine can be repaired
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked F1 engine can be repaired

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car
Formula 1 Formula 1

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next

Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands

British F3 forced into name change after FIA decision
National National

British F3 forced into name change after FIA decision

Raikkonen’s Hungary F1 pit clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen’s Hungary F1 pit clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue

10 things we learned from the F1's 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the F1's 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph Plus

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021

Latest news

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car
Formula 1 Formula 1

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car

Raikkonen’s Hungary F1 pit clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen’s Hungary F1 pit clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue

Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands

Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked F1 engine can be repaired
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked F1 engine can be repaired

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.