Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

Feature
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

Why Norris and Leclerc have been summoned to the FIA stewards before hitting the track in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why Norris and Leclerc have been summoned to the FIA stewards before hitting the track in Monaco

Marquez to "forget" about Hungarian GP podium as he offers recovery update

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Marquez to "forget" about Hungarian GP podium as he offers recovery update

What makes the Le Mans 24 Hours so special?

Feature
WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
What makes the Le Mans 24 Hours so special?

Bagnaia: Lack of Balaton Park safety changes linked to circuit's uncertain MotoGP future

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Bagnaia: Lack of Balaton Park safety changes linked to circuit's uncertain MotoGP future

F1 teams fit unique rear wings for Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 teams fit unique rear wings for Monaco GP

Newey set to return to F1 paddock in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Newey set to return to F1 paddock in Monaco

The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Feature
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is
MotoGP Hungarian GP

Bagnaia: Lack of Balaton Park safety changes linked to circuit's uncertain MotoGP future

Francesco Bagnaia let it slip that Balaton Park will be dropped from the MotoGP calendar next year

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia believes any fundamental changes to the Balaton Park Circuit were not possible for 2026, suggesting MotoGP is set to move to another venue in Hungary next year.

The 4.115km circuit joined the calendar last year in August, but its tight and twisty layout received largely negative reviews, with criticism focused on limited overtaking opportunities and potential safety concerns.

The track has remained for this year but was moved to a new date in June, forming a double-header with the iconic Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

While not officially confirmed, MotoGP is expected to leave Balaton Park after 2026, with the Hungaroring set to return to the calendar for the first time since 1992.

Asked for his opinion about the track ahead of its second grand prix this weekend, Bagnaia offered an explanation about the lack of major changes to the track this year.

“They didn't change because it's a provisional track. We will move to another track next year,” the factory Ducati rider said. “So it was difficult to change the way they put down the layout.

“It's strange because the space here is a lot and they did a very unusual track. But it's what it is, so we will survive another season and maybe next year it will be better.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini led calls for changes to the Balaton Park after being involved in a frightening accident in the first chicane at the start of the 2025 race. The Italian revealed that the organisers have since expanded the run-off area at the corner where he crashed last year.

“I know the chicane can probably be problematic for us, but in any case we were talking in Mugello for the safety of the riders,” he said. 

“I hope to see something different starting from now because they told me there is a bit more gravel on the track, and it was also that for the [World] Superbike [Championship].

“I want to check but safety is always the priority in every condition for us. We need to talk a lot about that for the future because MotoGP is a different motorbike compared to every motorbike.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Brivio era
Next article Marquez to "forget" about Hungarian GP podium as he offers recovery update

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

Marquez to "forget" about Hungarian GP podium as he offers recovery update

MotoGP
MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Marquez to "forget" about Hungarian GP podium as he offers recovery update

GT3 founder defends WEC's BoP blackout

WEC
WEC
GT3 founder defends WEC's BoP blackout

How Aprilia's Barcelona collapse showed the pressures of leading MotoGP's title race

MotoGP
MotoGP
Barcelona Official Testing
How Aprilia's Barcelona collapse showed the pressures of leading MotoGP's title race
More from
Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati brings new swingarm and fairing to Jerez MotoGP test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Ducati brings new swingarm and fairing to Jerez MotoGP test

The dilemma Bagnaia's MotoGP race engineer faces

MotoGP
MotoGP
Spanish GP
The dilemma Bagnaia's MotoGP race engineer faces

How Ducati made life difficult for itself and Bagnaia with GP24 switch ambiguity

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
How Ducati made life difficult for itself and Bagnaia with GP24 switch ambiguity
More from
Ducati Team

‘Being able to write my sprint notes by hand was a good sign’ says Marquez

MotoGP
MotoGP
Italian GP
‘Being able to write my sprint notes by hand was a good sign’ says Marquez

How the 2027 MotoGP grid is shaping up

MotoGP
MotoGP
How the 2027 MotoGP grid is shaping up

Why Ducati has no doubts about Marquez’s future

MotoGP
MotoGP
Italian GP
Why Ducati has no doubts about Marquez’s future

Latest news

Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

Feature
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

Why Norris and Leclerc have been summoned to the FIA stewards before hitting the track in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why Norris and Leclerc have been summoned to the FIA stewards before hitting the track in Monaco

Marquez to "forget" about Hungarian GP podium as he offers recovery update

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Marquez to "forget" about Hungarian GP podium as he offers recovery update

What makes the Le Mans 24 Hours so special?

Feature
WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
What makes the Le Mans 24 Hours so special?