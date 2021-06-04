Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season Next / F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

By:

Valtteri Bottas thinks there must have been something "fundamentally wrong" with the Mercedes in Formula 1 practice at Baku on Friday after he and teammate Lewis Hamilton struggled so much.

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

World champion Hamilton ended up 11th fastest in second free practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Bottas down in 16th spot – ahead of only the Williams and Haas drivers.

Both Mercedes men said there their cars did not feel terrible to drive but were simply not quick enough.

“It was very, very tricky for us today and clearly we were lacking pace,” said Bottas. “It feels like it's just overall grip, you know.

“The balance is not that far off. Okay, the car is maybe a bit unpredictable, but it just feels like lacking grip and sliding around. So I think it's gonna be a long night tonight.”

In first free practice, Hamilton finished seventh, with Bottas in tenth.

Asked if the problem was more on single lap pace than long runs, Bottas said: “Slightly better maybe on the long run, but still, we're lacking pace. That's for sure. So I think there's something fundamentally wrong and we need to figure out what.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Hamilton said he was baffled about why the Mercedes was so slow, especially as the day overall had not felt terrible from the cockpit.

“It feels clean, I got all the laps that we needed, there were not really any mistakes – I had one lock-up I think in FP1," he explained. "But in general I feel like I’m driving well and the car felt better in FP1, in this one [FP2] there was just no more time in it.

Read Also:

“So yeah, we’re definitely quite a chunk down. I think everyone will be scratching their heads trying to figure out and looking into the data to try and figure out how we can improve. The long run was better, but yeah.”

He added: “I was pushing, I was on the limit, but the car is limited, there are areas that I should just be quicker but there’s no more grip. So we’ll work it out.

“It’s not easy to be out of the top ten in a place when we’ve had pace in other places. But yeah, I don’t really know why we are where we are.”

shares
comments

Related video

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

Previous article

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

Next article

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

2h
3
Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

1h
4
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

2h
5
Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

1h
Latest news
Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"
F1

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"

3m
F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
F1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

9m
Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
F1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

1h
Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season
F1

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

1h
Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings
F1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

1h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
5h

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
6h

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
21h

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options
Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new F1 training schedule after Italy move Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new F1 training schedule after Italy move

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas won't take "loser's option" after early 2021 F1 setbacks
Formula 1

Bottas won't take "loser's option" after early 2021 F1 setbacks

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop
Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules
Formula E

Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight Spanish GP Plus
Formula 1

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
9h
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era Plus

The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era

In the second part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH explains how the Lotus marque’s values crystallised in the 1960s as founder Colin Chapman met his perfect foil: the peerless Jim Clark. But Chapman’s technological tours de force were fragile as well as fast…

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021
The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

It’s rare for Formula 1 teams to go from back-row fodder to podium challengers in one season, but that’s what Benetton did in 2001 as it laid the foundations for title-winning success as Renault

Formula 1
May 30, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Plus

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. STUART CODLING examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021

Trending Today

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?

Rins’ Catalunya MotoGP absence “hurts” - Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins’ Catalunya MotoGP absence “hurts” - Mir

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.