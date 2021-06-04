Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings Next / Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Sergio Perez believes he “finally understands” the Red Bull RB16B car after topping second practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, calling it his “best Friday” of the Formula 1 season.

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

Perez joined Red Bull for 2021 after his exit from Racing Point, and anticipated it would take him around four or five races to get up to speed with the team’s car.

A difficult Monaco qualifying was made up for in the race when he recovered to finish fourth, but Perez hit new heights in Baku on Friday as he led second practice for Red Bull.

A time of 1m42.115s gave Perez top spot ahead of team-mate Max Verstappen, capping off a good Friday for Red Bull as Mercedes failed to get either car inside the top 10.

Speaking after the session, Perez said that the debrief after Monaco helped him understand more about the Red Bull car, with proof of his progress then coming in Friday’s practice running.

“I think we made very good progress after Monaco, we did a very deep analysis,” Perez said.

“Today it was like, 'well, I finally understand this car a bit more', how I need to drive it and so on.

“So in that regard, I think this is the best Friday of this season, the most complete Friday in terms of data, in terms of how comfortable I feel with the car.

“I think we are definitely going to be in the mix. So hopefully, tomorrow we are able to get a good clean lap, which is very important.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Verstappen trailed Perez by one-tenth of a second in FP2, and was heard over team radio saying that the balance of the car did not feel as good as it had during the opening session.

“The car in FP1 felt really decent, I was quite comfortable,” Verstappen said.

“Then for FP2 we made a few changes to see if it would be better, but I think we went a bit backwards.

“We’ll look overnight of course what direction we'll go into. But nevertheless, I think for the team it's still a very good day.”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko told Autosport that he was pleased with how the team was shaping up in Baku, noting Perez’s strength around street circuits.

“We are pleased and the car looks very competitive [over] short runs and long runs,” Marko said.

“So let's hope we can keep this advantage until the race. Checo was competitive from the very first lap here. His image is he likes street circuits, and he proved in the race in Monte Carlo how quick he can be.”

Read Also:

Red Bull arrived in Baku leading both championships for the first time since 2013, having moved one point clear of Mercedes in the constructors’ standings in Monaco.

Practice indicated Mercedes could be set to struggle again, with Marko saying Red Bull’s data showed its rival was losing out in the slow-speed section of the track.

“The long run from Hamilton was fast, but from what we see they are just losing in the tight corners,” Marko said.

“I hope they can't solve it by tomorrow. They don't have an engine which is a second faster on the straight anymore.”

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

Previous article

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

Next article

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Sergio Perez
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

2h
3
Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

1h
4
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

2h
5
Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

1h
Latest news
Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"
F1

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"

3m
F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
F1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

9m
Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
F1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

1h
Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season
F1

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

1h
Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings
F1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

1h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
5h

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
6h

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
21h

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Sergio Perez More
Sergio Perez
Red Bull won’t open contract talks with Perez before summer break
Formula 1

Red Bull won’t open contract talks with Perez before summer break

Why Red Bull needs Perez to overcome his F1 qualifying inconsistency
Formula 1

Why Red Bull needs Perez to overcome his F1 qualifying inconsistency

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight

Why Red Bull's F1 teams took opposing approaches with 2021 designs
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's F1 teams took opposing approaches with 2021 designs

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight Spanish GP Plus
Formula 1

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
9h
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era Plus

The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era

In the second part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH explains how the Lotus marque’s values crystallised in the 1960s as founder Colin Chapman met his perfect foil: the peerless Jim Clark. But Chapman’s technological tours de force were fragile as well as fast…

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021
The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

It’s rare for Formula 1 teams to go from back-row fodder to podium challengers in one season, but that’s what Benetton did in 2001 as it laid the foundations for title-winning success as Renault

Formula 1
May 30, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Plus

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. STUART CODLING examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021

Trending Today

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?

Rins’ Catalunya MotoGP absence “hurts” - Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins’ Catalunya MotoGP absence “hurts” - Mir

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.