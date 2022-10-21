Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Sargeant closes on Williams race seat with solid Austin F1 debut

Logan Sargeant strengthened his claim to a 2023 Williams Formula 1 drive with a faultless FP1 debut in Austin, calling his first F1 outing "very different than what I expected".

Adam Cooper
By:
Sargeant closes on Williams race seat with solid Austin F1 debut

The American is favourite to replace Nicholas Latifi in a Williams race seat next year, and paddock sources have indicated he could be announced as early as Saturday.

However, to be guaranteed the 2023 race drive he will first have to secure his superlicence by finishing in the top five of the F2 championship after the Abu Dhabi finale.

He currently lies third, but several drivers are close behind him in the table, and he could tumble down the order if he has a bad weekend.

If he is announced by Williams this weekend, it would have to be with the proviso that he still needs to get the licence.

The team is also understood to have explored Plan Bs should Sargeant miss out on the necessary licence points, with Mick Schumacher and Antonio Giovinazzi among the possible options.

Sargeant completed 23 trouble-free laps in FP1, and did a practice start on the grid.

He finished the session in 19th place, ahead of Giovinazzi, who crashed his Haas early on. He was 1.9 seconds off team-mate Alex Albon.

"A lot different than what I expected, to be honest,” he said of his experience after the session. “The way that the car reacts compared to what I'm used to in F2 is massively different.

"Super reactive in the high-speed, and so good on the brakes. But yeah, in general, it was a good run. And I learned a lot.

"I was pretty shocked by how much power it had as well at the start, so something to get used to. And it was tricky out there."

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW44

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW44

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

He added: "I think the main goal coming into today was just to learn as much as possible. And I feel like I did pick up on a lot, very different to what I honestly expected, but in a good way.

“A lot of potential to still pick up on and improve on, but I think it was a good start and happy with how it went.

"I think most important now is to go back, debrief, pick up on as much information as I can, and give them as good a feedback as possible. And yeah, I'd say it was a good day in the office."

Asked about his future plans, he was coy about his prospects for the Williams seat.

"Honestly, I'm not sure. As you know, I need to have a good Abu Dhabi to secure my superlicence," Sargeant said.

"And that's the main focus at the moment. And it's to go out there and have a good round, and solidify myself in the top three in the championship."

F1 team bosses meet Brad Pitt as film project takes off
Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was 'a long time coming'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’

Carlos Sainz says his first dry pole position in Formula 1 felt like “a long time coming” after topping qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Saturday.

F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes United States GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes United States GP pole

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position for the United States Grand Prix, the 19th round of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

F1 United States GP: Sainz takes pole, Leclerc second fastest from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Sainz takes pole, Leclerc second fastest from Verstappen

Carlos Sainz claimed pole position for Formula 1’s 2022 US Grand Prix by beating his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s newly-crowned double world champion Max Verstappen.

Horner leads tributes to "inspirational" Red Bull founder Mateschitz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner leads tributes to "inspirational" Red Bull founder Mateschitz

Christian Horner has led the tributes to “inspirational” Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died the age of 78 on Saturday.

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
10 h
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Plus

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
