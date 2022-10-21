Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 United States GP: Sainz heads Verstappen in first practice Next / Sargeant closes on Williams race seat with solid Austin F1 debut
Formula 1 / United States GP News

F1 team bosses meet Brad Pitt as film project takes off

Formula 1 team bosses have met with Brad Pitt and legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer to hear about plans for the forthcoming film based around the championship.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 team bosses meet Brad Pitt as film project takes off

The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who was responsible for Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, Only the Brave and the recent hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Like the last named film the F1 project will be produced by Bruckheimer, whose lengthy CV includes the original Top Gun, NASCAR movie Days of Thunder and the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

With a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, who also wrote Top Gun: Maverick, the story revolves around a veteran driver who mentors an up-and-coming youngster.

Lewis Hamilton is closely connected with the project as a producer, and his manager Penni Thow is also involved. Apple Screen is underwriting the project.

All team bosses were invited to the F1 hospitality building in Austin today to meet Pitt, Bruckheimer and Kosinski, with Stefano Domenicali among those also present.

Essentially the gathering was an opportunity for the Hollywood guys to give the teams an idea of what they plan to do.

The meeting focused on a demonstration of the technology used in Top Gun: Maverick, and specifically how CGI was successfully combined with real action footage.

The teams will have individual meetings with the film people over the remainder of the Austin weekend. It’s not yet clear whether they will be asked to supply current or near current cars for use in the production.

Kosinski stressed recently that shooting real cars in action will be a key part of the production.

Lewis Hamilton is closely connected to Brad Pitt's F1 movie project as a producer.

Lewis Hamilton is closely connected to Brad Pitt's F1 movie project as a producer.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Although details are still being discussed, F1 is expected to offer full co-operation, including sanctioning filming on race weekends.

“The idea is to capture that world in the most authentic way possible, to shoot real cars in real races and really give the audience the sensation of what it’s like to be one of those cars,” he told The Playlist.

“There are only 20 F1 drivers in the world; it’s got to be one of the most exclusive clubs that exist. So, it’ll be a fun world, a really unique challenge to figure out how to do that. But certainly the experience of working with Tom [Cruise] and making Top Gun will apply.”

The last time a major Hollywood production shot racing action on a grand prix weekend was in 1976, when some scenes for Al Pacino film Bobby Deerfield were captured at the Spanish GP, with Bernie Ecclestone’s Brabham team in a starring role.

Subsequently when Ecclestone took over the commercial control of F1 he was notoriously wary of sanctioning any film projects.

He finally agreed to allow Sylvester Stallone to make an F1 film, but the deal then collapsed and what became Driven was instead shot around ChampCar in 2000, and released to disastrous reviews the following year.

shares
comments
F1 United States GP: Sainz heads Verstappen in first practice
Previous article

F1 United States GP: Sainz heads Verstappen in first practice
Next article

Sargeant closes on Williams race seat with solid Austin F1 debut

Sargeant closes on Williams race seat with solid Austin F1 debut
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Dietrich Mateschitz obituary: Red Bull co-founder dies aged 78
Formula 1

Dietrich Mateschitz obituary: Red Bull co-founder dies aged 78

Capito: American nationality not key to Sargeant’s F1 promotion United States GP
Formula 1

Capito: American nationality not key to Sargeant’s F1 promotion

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’

Carlos Sainz says his first dry pole position in Formula 1 felt like “a long time coming” after topping qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Saturday.

F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes United States GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes United States GP pole

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position for the United States Grand Prix, the 19th round of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

F1 United States GP: Sainz takes pole, Leclerc second fastest from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Sainz takes pole, Leclerc second fastest from Verstappen

Carlos Sainz claimed pole position for Formula 1’s 2022 US Grand Prix by beating his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s newly-crowned double world champion Max Verstappen.

Horner leads tributes to "inspirational" Red Bull founder Mateschitz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner leads tributes to "inspirational" Red Bull founder Mateschitz

Christian Horner has led the tributes to “inspirational” Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died the age of 78 on Saturday.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
11 h
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Plus

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.