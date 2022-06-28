Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ricciardo working with Hulu on new scripted F1 TV series Next / F1 rebukes Nelson Piquet's racist comments against Hamilton
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Red Bull reveals plans for Newey-designed £5 million hypercar

The Advanced Technologies arm of Red Bull's Formula 1 team has revealed plans to launch its own £5 million hypercar, set to be released in 2025.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Red Bull reveals plans for Newey-designed £5 million hypercar

As part of an ambitious project revealed at the team’s Milton Keynes factory on Tuesday, the car has been created by the F1 team’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey.

The two-seater RB17 hypercar, developed for track use, will have a strictly limited run of 50 and has been designed for ultimate performance.

The ground-effect car will be powered by a V8 turbo hybrid that produces more than 1100bhp - and is targeted to be near the performance of an F1 car.

As well as owning the cars, collectors will have access to Red Bull’s simulator facilities, vehicle program development and track training.

 

Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner said: “The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus. 

“Further, the RB17 marks the first time that a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors.”

Newey added: “The RB17 distills everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula 1 cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car. 

“Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors.”

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Newey had led design work on the Aston Martin Valkyrie during the British manufacturer's spell as a Red Bull partner, prior to its buyout by Lawrence Stroll and return to F1.

The Valkyrie, which featured in an RB17 teaser video released by Red Bull, was slated to race in the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar category before the project was put on hold in 2020.

Stroll has since stated that its Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar programme could be revived

RBAT worked with IndyCar chassis constructor Dallara on its protective aeroscreen, and is collaborating with ORECA on the one-make chassis for a new category of prototypes powered by hydrogen fuel cells set for introduction at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2024.

“It’s tremendously exciting,” Horner added in an event at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes campus on Tuesday.

“We’ve been on this journey together for 17 seasons now. It does feel like the next chapter for the company, for the business, for what we’re doing. It’s been a hell of a journey so far.

“We’ve got the powertrains coming on-stream as well, we’ve got Advanced Technologies going from strength to strength, and we’ve got this awfully exciting car.”

The RB17 will fit into the lineage of the F1 cars produced by the team, having skipped over the denomination when Covid-19 forced a carryover in parts that meant the 2021 car was called the RB16B.

"With this car having true Formula 1 performance, it felt right that it fall in that lineage and have that 17 moniker,” Horner said.

Newey at the launch of Red Bull's 2021 challenger RB16B, which meant the RB17 designation was skipped by its F1 fleet

Newey at the launch of Red Bull's 2021 challenger RB16B, which meant the RB17 designation was skipped by its F1 fleet

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s great to see that Adrian’s enthusiasm is totally undiminished for a project like this.

“It’s a great project for the whole company as well. Applying Formula 1 methodology and timing to it as well, that was one frustration of working with partners and so on, you weren’t in control of your own destiny.

“With this, we’ve taken control of our own destiny. It’s a brave project, but everything that Red Bull does is pretty brave.

“It’s tremendously exciting to be in control of this project from start to finish without being a customer, which we haven’t had to deal with before.”

shares
comments
Ricciardo working with Hulu on new scripted F1 TV series
Previous article

Ricciardo working with Hulu on new scripted F1 TV series
Next article

F1 rebukes Nelson Piquet's racist comments against Hamilton

F1 rebukes Nelson Piquet's racist comments against Hamilton
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.