Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / New Porsche LMDh car completes over 2000km in first major test
WEC News

Aston Martin indicates Valkyrie Hypercar revival for future WEC entry

Aston Martin appears to be aiming to revive its Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar programme for a future World Endurance Championship entry.

Aston Martin indicates Valkyrie Hypercar revival for future WEC entry
Gary Watkins
By:

Marque co-owner Lawrence Stroll, who led a buy-out of the British manufacturer in early 2020 and renamed his Racing Point Formula 1 squad as Aston Martin, has revealed an intent to return to the Le Mans 24 Hours as a factory in the future.

He told to a group of automotive sector journalists during a briefing at last week's launch of the Aston Martin AMR22 F1 car that the marque is "in discussions" to go back to the French enduro and that the return would come "in whichever category aligns with the message we are trying to deliver".

Stroll has stated that the Aston Martin Performance Technologies division being set-up within the new F1 facility under construction at Silverstone will become in involved in the brand's line of mid-engined supercars, including the Valkyrie conceived by Red Bull Racing technical director Adrian Newey.

This ties in with indications that the Valkyrie LMH programme, which was put on hold early in 2020, could be about to be revived.

The new performance division will employ resources within the F1 organisation freed up by the budget cap introduced for the 2021 season.

These could be deployed on the Valkyrie LMH, which was originally under the remit of the Canadian Multimatic organisation that partnered with Aston in development of the road car.

Aston Martin has already announced a track-only version of the Valkyrie, tagged the AMR Pro.

It made much of the racing origins of a car that is longer and wider than the standard Valkyrie and like the planned LMH is a non-hybrid.

"In 2019, Aston Martin, Adrian Newey, Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) and engineering partner Multimatic worked intensively on an Aston Martin Valkyrie race car design, aimed at winning the Le Mans 24 Hours in the new Hypercar class," read its launch statement last year.

"That well-advanced design has now formed the basis of the radical new Valkyrie AMR Pro."

It is unclear how a potential Valkyrie LMH programme would be funded.

Aston's original plan was to pay for development of the Valkyrie LMH with the sale of cars to customers.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro

Photo by: Motor1

The announcement in January 2020 of the LMDh category, which offers a cheaper, alternative route into the WEC with LMP2-based machinery, derailed its business model, according to Aston.

The move, which was billed as a postponement or "pause" rather than a cancellation, the following month also followed the takeover of Aston by a consortium put together by Stroll.

It is known that Aston has over the past 18 months had discussions with at least two groups about taking over the funding of the Valkyrie programme.

What is unclear is whether Stroll is pursuing this route or aiming to fund it internally.

A race version of the Valkyrie was made possible in mid-2019 when the LMH rules were changed to allow road-going machinery to be modified to race in what was originally conceived as a prototype-only category.

Aston announced its intention to compete in the WEC from the start of the 2021/22 season at Le Mans in June 2019 after receiving assurances that a system of Balance of Performance would be put in place to ensure a level playing field between the two types of machinery.

Aston Martin has not elaborated on Stroll's comments or given any indications of a timeline for the marque's first outright bid for Le Mans hours since the short-lived AMR-One LMP1 of 2011.

"Sportscar racing is part of Aston Martin’s DNA, and of course we have a desire to be competing at the highest level of endurance motorsport," said a spokesman.

"It’s also important to remember that we have never left, with Aston Martin Racing supporting our customers with Vantage GT programmes around the world."

The marque announced the end of its GTE Pro programme undertaken the the Prodrive-run Aston Martin Racing squad, which dated back to the revival of the WEC in 2012, after winning the 2019/20 title with Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen.

A return to a full-factory GT assault in the WEC would appear unlikely given that from 2024 the category will be pro-am only on the switch to GT3-based rules.

shares
comments

Related video

New Porsche LMDh car completes over 2000km in first major test
Previous article

New Porsche LMDh car completes over 2000km in first major test
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
New Porsche LMDh car completes over 2000km in first major test
WEC

New Porsche LMDh car completes over 2000km in first major test

10 things we know about Peugeot's WEC challenger so far
WEC

10 things we know about Peugeot's WEC challenger so far

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus
WEC

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

Latest news

Aston Martin indicates Valkyrie Hypercar revival for future WEC entry
WEC WEC

Aston Martin indicates Valkyrie Hypercar revival for future WEC entry

New Porsche LMDh car completes over 2000km in first major test
WEC WEC

New Porsche LMDh car completes over 2000km in first major test

10 things we know about Peugeot's WEC challenger so far
WEC WEC

10 things we know about Peugeot's WEC challenger so far

Toyota tweaks hypercar to run different tyre sizes for 2022 WEC
WEC WEC

Toyota tweaks hypercar to run different tyre sizes for 2022 WEC

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement Plus

Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
Nov 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.