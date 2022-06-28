Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Red Bull reveals plans for Newey-designed £5 million hypercar Next / Horner warns of F1 "catastrophe" over budget cap crisis
Formula 1 News

F1 rebukes Nelson Piquet's racist comments against Hamilton

Formula 1 has rebuked the discriminatory remarks made by Nelson Piquet against Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, which have recently gained traction on social media.

F1 rebukes Nelson Piquet's racist comments against Hamilton

Piquet, a three-time Formula 1 champion, won the crown with Brabham in 1981 and 1983 before taking his third title with Williams in 1987.

The 69-year-old directed a racial slur at Hamilton when speaking on a Brazilian podcast in 2021, recounting the clash between the seven-time champion and Max Verstappen at Silverstone.

Motorsport.com Brazil editor Carlos Costa translated Piquet's comments, which said: "But the n***** put the car [on the inside of Copse]. Copse is a very high speed corner, there's no way two cars can make it side by side. He played dirty. His luck is that [Verstappen] got f****d. And [Hamilton] was very lucky."

Although the podcast was recorded in November, it was recently uncovered on social media platforms - with Piquet's language being condemned by F1.

"Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society. Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect," read the statement.

"His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1."

Hamilton responded to the comments on Twitter, calling for action against "archaic mindsets" and adding that Piquet's comments have "no place".

"It’s more than language," he wrote. "These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life.

"There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action."

Mercedes also issued a statement in support of its driver, adding: "We condemn in the strongest terms any use of racist of discriminatory language of any kind.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG , 3rd position, on podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG , 3rd position, on podium

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"Lewis has spearheaded our sport's efforts to combat racism, and he is a true champion of diversity on and off track.

"Together, we share a vision for a diverse and inclusive motorsport, and this incident underlines the fundamental importance of continuing to strive for a brighter future."

Hamilton has led various initiatives to improve diversity within Formula 1 and the wider motorsport world, setting up The Hamilton Commission to understand the relative lack of minority involvement within racing.

Its report, produced after 10 months of research in motorsport and in education, made recommendations to improve the level of diversity among those working in racing. 

Mercedes also introduced its own project with Accelerate 25, helping to deliver targeted education initiatives to people from under-represented backgrounds, and help them develop an interest in STEM careers. 

It is currently unknown whether F1 will take any action against Piquet following his comments, but could potentially restrict paddock access to him if it chose to make a stand.

The championship introduced its #WeRaceAsOne initiative in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis and following the resumption of racing amid the COVID-19 pandemic to raise awareness to global social issues and promote a more sustainable championship.

However, the pre-race gesture on the grid employed in the 2020 and 2021 seasons was removed for 2022.

The FIA released its own statement, adding: "The FIA strongly condemns any racist or discriminatory language and behaviour, which have no place in sport or wider society.

"We express our solidarity with Lewis Hamilton and fully support his commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in motorsport."

shares
comments
Red Bull reveals plans for Newey-designed £5 million hypercar
Previous article

Red Bull reveals plans for Newey-designed £5 million hypercar
Next article

Horner warns of F1 "catastrophe" over budget cap crisis

Horner warns of F1 "catastrophe" over budget cap crisis
Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform

Hamilton: Mercedes made “small step forwards” despite “harsh” bouncing British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes made “small step forwards” despite “harsh” bouncing

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? British GP Plus
Formula 1

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.