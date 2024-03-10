All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen’s "unsportsmanlike" driving

RB Formula 1 team racing director Alan Permane wants to talk to the FIA after accusing Kevin Magnussen of “unsportsmanlike behaviour” when passing Yuki Tsunoda in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Magnussen was handed a 10-second penalty in the early laps after contact with Alex Albon, effectively ruining his own race.

However, Haas was then able to use him to slow down rivals while team-mate Nico Hulkenberg – one of only four drivers who didn’t stop under the safety car – opened up a pitstop window that ultimately allowed him to secure 10th place.

What riled RB was not just the blocking tactics but the fact that having landed his first penalty Magnussen had nothing to lose. He then gained an advantage by passing Tsunoda off track, picking up a further 10-second penalty.

“We started him on the medium tyre, and when the safety car came out, pitted him for the hard compound,” said Permane of Tsunoda’s race. “What then happened was a little difficult to take.

“Magnussen drove off the track to deliberately put himself in front of Yuki and then slowed him down by up to two seconds a lap, which allowed Hulkenberg, who hadn’t stopped yet, to create a gap and of course pit in front of all the cars behind.

“That, to me, doesn’t seem correct, and is the very definition of unsportsmanlike behaviour. I’m sure we and other teams will talk to the FIA about it for future races.”

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 battles with Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 battles with Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team principal Laurent Mekies was equally frustrated by the move.

“Yuki was fighting for what could have been a P10 finish,” said the Frenchman. “He was then passed by Magnussen, who cut the track to do so and then slowed down the whole pack to let his team-mate open a gap to pit in front of all of us.

“It made the penalty imposed on Magnussen meaningless, as it destroyed Yuki’s race.”

Tsunoda admitted he was annoyed with himself for allowing Magnussen to pass.

"It was pretty frustrating, probably my mistake was I let Kevin by,” he said. “But at the same time he overtook me [with] four wheels outside [of the track].

“Okay, he got a 20-second penalty, but he was cruising around. So that felt a bit unfair, but at the same time truth is I also let him go. So that was my mistake.

“I think if I could have done a 100% job, I think I could save it and try to overtake the car in front.”

Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

During the race Tsunoda also accused Magnussen of “dangerous driving” after the Haas squeezed him on the exit of Turn 2.

“I can understand his perspective,” he said. “He helped the team to score points, he just tried to do whatever he can do to save the position.

“He was pretty dangerous, and I almost crashed in Turn 2. I wouldn't say it was fair, but I have to understand his fight.”

Read Also:

Asked if it was frustrating to fight a driver with nothing to lose, he said it was a tricky situation to face.

"I cannot overtake and smash the car,” he said. “The position we're fighting is always pretty difficult, but at same time these are things to be a better driver, I have to still overtake him.

“I wouldn't say it was easy, and still it was really hard to be on the track. But I think there are a lot of things at the same time where I can do a better job than that, so I have to accept it.”

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP race review
Next article 10 things we learned at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns

Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns
Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz return ahead of decision next week

Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz return ahead of decision next week

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz return ahead of decision next week Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz return ahead of decision next week
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Kevin Magnussen
More from
Kevin Magnussen
Komatsu: F1 Bahrain GP no guarantee Haas tyre issue fully solved

Komatsu: F1 Bahrain GP no guarantee Haas tyre issue fully solved

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Komatsu: F1 Bahrain GP no guarantee Haas tyre issue fully solved Komatsu: F1 Bahrain GP no guarantee Haas tyre issue fully solved
Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu

Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
RB
More from
RB
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Saudi Arabia F1 qualifying a "mystery"

Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Saudi Arabia F1 qualifying a "mystery"

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Saudi Arabia F1 qualifying a "mystery" Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Saudi Arabia F1 qualifying a "mystery"
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Latest news

Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner

Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner

F1 Formula 1
Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP

Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP
Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP

Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP
Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By GP Racing
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe