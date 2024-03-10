All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Wolff would “love” to lure Verstappen from Red Bull’s F1 team

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he would “love” to grab Max Verstappen from the grasp of his current Red Bull Formula 1 team.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While Verstappen has signed a contract at Red Bull that carries him through until 2028, the recent internal turmoil at the Milton Keynes-based squad has opened up the prospect of him potentially walking away.

Those chances increased over the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend when, after it emerged there was a possibility that Verstappen ally Helmut Marko could be forced out, the Dutch driver threatened to quit.

Wolff, whose team is looking for a replacement for Lewis Hamilton for 2025, has been keeping a watching brief over the developments surrounding Verstappen and the Red Bull team.

He had already been spotted several times over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend in talks with Jos Verstappen and driver manager Raymond Vermeulen.

Jos Verstappen with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Jos Verstappen with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Jon Noble

But while eager to get Verstappen on board, Wolff admits that critical to convincing him is producing a better car – because at the moment Mercedes is well behind Red Bull.

“I'd love to have him, but first we need to sort out our car,” explained Wolff. “I think we owe it to our drivers George [Russell] and Lewis [Hamilton] to improve the car, and give them equipment that is good, before dreaming about the future.”

Wolff said that ultimately the ball was in Verstappen’s court over the matter. “I think this is a decision that Max needs to take,” he added. “There is no team up and down the grid who wouldn't do handstands to have him in a car.”

With the driver market remaining in a state of flux, Wolff has been consistent in stating that he will not be rushed into a decision about finding a team-mate for George Russell for next year.

Read Also:

Mercedes is continuing to evaluate the progress of Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Formula 2, and there is no shortage of experienced F1 drivers interested in joining – with Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso both having been linked.

Reflecting on the timetable to make a call, Wolff said: “I think we're going to wait. We have a few interesting options.

“And the more we're able to assess how the season pans out, the young drivers with us against the slightly older ones, that's not going to be a decision which we want to take in the next few weeks. It's rather a few months, depending on where it goes.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might
Next article Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes battling “fundamental” issue with new W15 F1 design

Mercedes battling “fundamental” issue with new W15 F1 design

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Mercedes battling “fundamental” issue with new W15 F1 design Mercedes battling “fundamental” issue with new W15 F1 design
Horner denies Marko’s claims of “cunning” plan to oust him from Red Bull F1 team

Horner denies Marko’s claims of “cunning” plan to oust him from Red Bull F1 team

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Horner denies Marko’s claims of “cunning” plan to oust him from Red Bull F1 team Horner denies Marko’s claims of “cunning” plan to oust him from Red Bull F1 team
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Latest news

McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win” McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”
Prototype Winter Series Barcelona: Newcomer David defeats champion Soufi

Prototype Winter Series Barcelona: Newcomer David defeats champion Soufi

Prototype Winter Series
Portimão
Prototype Winter Series Barcelona: Newcomer David defeats champion Soufi Prototype Winter Series Barcelona: Newcomer David defeats champion Soufi
Formula Winter Series Barcelona: Peebles doubles up to claim title

Formula Winter Series Barcelona: Peebles doubles up to claim title

Formula Winter Series
Barcelona
Formula Winter Series Barcelona: Peebles doubles up to claim title Formula Winter Series Barcelona: Peebles doubles up to claim title
GT4 Winter Series Barcelona: McLaren and Aston aces star in GT thriller 

GT4 Winter Series Barcelona: McLaren and Aston aces star in GT thriller 

GT4 Winter Series
Portimão
GT4 Winter Series Barcelona: McLaren and Aston aces star in GT thriller  GT4 Winter Series Barcelona: McLaren and Aston aces star in GT thriller 

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe