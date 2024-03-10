Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP race review

After Sainz was forced out with an appendicitis, Ferrari called up Bearman to take his place from final practice in Jeddah. Bearman just missed out on making it through to Q3 in qualifying and starred on his F1 race debut by charging up to seventh place.

At the front Verstappen wasn’t challenged as Red Bull dominated again, while the off-track saga continued with Helmut Marko coming under the spotlight.

Charles Leclerc completed the podium for Ferrari ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, while it was a nightmare race for Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll who crashed out early.

Nico Hulkenberg scored a point for Haas in the midfield battle, but was given a huge helping hand by team-mate Kevin Magnussen who acted as a rolling roadblock after picking up heavy in-race penalties.

To dissect the Saudi Arabian GP, Byrn Lucas is joined by Filip Cleeren, Jake Boxall-Legge and Haydn Cobb to analyse the action.