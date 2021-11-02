Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 targets sprint race points overhaul for 2022 Next / Why McLaren's 'young Montoya' has an eye on F1
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Mercedes should be stronger in Mexico with "optimised" F1 engine

By:

Valtteri Bottas believes Mercedes should be stronger than in recent years in Formula 1's Mexican Grand Prix this weekend, having "optimised" its power unit.

Mercedes should be stronger in Mexico with "optimised" F1 engine

The demands of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which sits over 2000m above sea level, have usually equalised engine performance as a result of the air being 25% less dense than normal.

This has worked in the favour of Mercedes' rivals in past years, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking victories in 2017 and 2018 powered by Renault engines, and qualifying on pole position in 2019 with Honda power before a grid penalty and a clash with Bottas put him out of contention for victory the last time the event was run.

Bottas recognises that the Mexican venue has been something of a "weakness" for Mercedes, but feels the progress made with its engine - despite ongoing reliability worries that have required him to take three engine penalties in the past four races - should translate into the team being more competitive this year.

The Finn however still believes that Red Bull-Honda will be hard to beat.

"For Mexico, we know it's usually been a bit of a weakness for us and it feels like quite a big chunk has been in the recent years from the power unit, with the high altitude," said Bottas.

"But I think we've been able to optimise a lot since, so I would expect us to be in a better place than in the recent years.

"Still, on paper, we think they're really strong places for Red Bull and we've just really tried to do all the learnings we can from previous years and prepare the best that way.

"They're not going to be easy weekends, but it's never easy in this sport."

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff reckons Red Bull's past success at the Mexican venue is no guarantee that it will be favourite for this year's race given how the 2021 season has played out.

Both Mercedes and Red Bull have emerged as the team to beat on tracks that theoretically were better suited for its rival, and Wolff expects that to be the case in the next race as well.

"Mexico was traditionally a track that was difficult for us but this season everything can change because we've seen that where traditionally our strong ones and they haven't, and vice versa so I think it's really race by race," said Wolff.

Lewis Hamilton will start the final triple-header of the season in Mexico 12 points behind Verstappen, while Mercedes leads the constructors' championship by 23 points from Red Bull.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

F1 targets sprint race points overhaul for 2022
Previous article

F1 targets sprint race points overhaul for 2022
Next article

Why McLaren's 'young Montoya' has an eye on F1

Why McLaren's 'young Montoya' has an eye on F1
Load comments
Pablo Elizalde More
Pablo Elizalde
Williams: Mexico and Brazil altitude won’t cause F1 engine reliability worries Mexican GP
Formula 1

Williams: Mexico and Brazil altitude won’t cause F1 engine reliability worries

Ferrari doesn't see anything wrong with Mercedes F1 suspension
Formula 1

Ferrari doesn't see anything wrong with Mercedes F1 suspension

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix Plus
Formula 1

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines United States GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines

Bottas: Ferrari and McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP United States GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Ferrari and McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton would love F1 to revive South African Grand Prix
Formula 1

Hamilton would love F1 to revive South African Grand Prix

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 suspension could bring ‘powerful’ gain in final races United States GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 suspension could bring ‘powerful’ gain in final races

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory United States GP Plus
Formula 1

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

Latest news

Williams will start F1 2022 “on the back foot” by skipping Abu Dhabi test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams will start F1 2022 “on the back foot” by skipping Abu Dhabi test

Why McLaren's 'young Montoya' has an eye on F1 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why McLaren's 'young Montoya' has an eye on F1

Mercedes should be stronger in Mexico with "optimised" F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes should be stronger in Mexico with "optimised" F1 engine

F1 targets sprint race points overhaul for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 targets sprint race points overhaul for 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why McLaren's 'young Montoya' has an eye on F1 Plus

Why McLaren's 'young Montoya' has an eye on F1

Much of the attention in the end-of-season Abu Dhabi rookie test will be focused around the first view of emerging IndyCar star Patricio O'Ward in a Formula 1 car. McLaren boss Zak Brown is keen not to put too much pressure on the 22-year-old, but even if it leads no further, it will be a tantalising development both for F1 and IndyCar

Formula 1
1 h
The early signs of greatness that convinced Mercedes to pursue Russell Plus

The early signs of greatness that convinced Mercedes to pursue Russell

George Russell’s ascent is almost complete, as he gets to become team-mate to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022. As STEWART BELL explains, although Russell has made a big splash since joining the F1 grid in 2019, Mercedes knew much earlier that it had a real star on its hands…

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2021
Why the intensity of F1 2021’s title fight plays into Red Bull’s ethos Plus

Why the intensity of F1 2021’s title fight plays into Red Bull’s ethos

After spending so many difficult seasons watching Mercedes clean up in Formula 1’s hybrid era, Red Bull has finally put together a package capable of fighting for the world championship. It’s therefore no surprise to see Max Verstappen and his team attacking with zero compromise in pursuit of glory

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2021
F1’s underrated free spirit who stood up to Ecclestone Plus

F1’s underrated free spirit who stood up to Ecclestone

Nelson Piquet loved racing, hated gladhanding sponsors, and wanted to be adequately compensated for his talents. Nigel Roebuck recalls how that set Piquet on course for conflict with a team boss he felt was exploiting his loyalty

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2021
The secrets of preparing for a new F1 circuit Plus

The secrets of preparing for a new F1 circuit

No Formula 1 team arrives at a ‘new’ circuit entirely unfamiliar with it. As PAT SYMONDS explains, simulation and artificial intelligence does the hard work even before the driver takes their turn

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2021
The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Plus

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen's clash in Austin has thrust the debate about rights and wrongs of wheel-to-wheel combat firmly into the public spotlight, prompting complaints about the Formula 1 rules process. But what can the FIA do to prevent the issue resurfacing?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2021
How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle Plus

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle

Supremacy in the McLaren vs Ferrari fight over third place in the constructors’ championship has ebbed and flowed between the two teams so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But for several key reasons, right now it seems the advantage has swung decisively back to the Scuderia and McLaren knows it.

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2021
The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1 Plus

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1

Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing was briefly one of the biggest names on the US motorsports scene, but its ambition outstripped its resources. STUART CODLING relates the story of a Formula 1 campaign cut off in its prime

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.