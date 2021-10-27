Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Bottas: Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines

By:

Valtteri Bottas hopes he can get to the end of the season without further engine penalties, as Mercedes hasn't detected any issues with his remaining two Formula 1 power units.

Bottas: Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines

Bottas took his sixth new Mercedes internal combustion engine at the US GP, which landed him a five-place penalty, dropping him from fourth to ninth on the grid. In the race he was only able to recover to sixth place.

It was his third penalty of the year after going to the back of the grid in Italy and taking 15 places in Russia.

“I really hope we're done for now,” he said after the Austin race. “I think both of the engines that are good in my engine pool, they seem to be okay. We haven't detected any issues with them, so fingers crossed I can go until the end now without penalties.

“Because the case is with a close championship battle even if you get put back five places it really compromises your race.

“I think it's been just a question of I’ve been a bit more unlucky, it's just before you fit the engine they have passed all the all the tests and reliability checks, and in theory they should be okay.

“But just the luck has not been on my side on that, we've had more failures and just unlucky. But we really hope that we've now fixed everything, but time will show.”

Bottas has had to take three engine penalties in 2021.

Bottas has had to take three engine penalties in 2021.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Bottas indicated after qualifying that it would be hard to make progress with the four Ferraris and McLarens ahead of him on the grid, and that proved to be the case.

“It was difficult like I expected, and then what made it more tricky in the first stint I was behind the AlphaTauris, and I couldn't get by. So I obviously lost quite a bit of time.

“Unfortunately there was no help of safety cars or anything today, so I made some progress, but quite slowly.”

Read Also:

Regarding the next race in Mexico he said: “I think it's going to be tough, no doubt.

"I think Red Bull is always always good there, and their power unit as well it's normally good in the high altitude.

"Not expecting an easy weekend, but we'll go there and still try to get more points than them.”

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade

Previous article

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in United States GP
Formula 1

Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in

Ricciardo "happy to be dirty" in Sainz Austin F1 battle United States GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo "happy to be dirty" in Sainz Austin F1 battle

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: Ferrari and McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP United States GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Ferrari and McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP

Bottas set for third F1 engine penalty in four races at US GP United States GP
Formula 1

Bottas set for third F1 engine penalty in four races at US GP

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More
Mercedes
The positives Mercedes sees in Austin F1 loss
Formula 1

The positives Mercedes sees in Austin F1 loss

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory United States GP Plus
Formula 1

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

Wolff denies Cowell departure behind Mercedes F1 engine struggles United States GP
Formula 1

Wolff denies Cowell departure behind Mercedes F1 engine struggles

Trending Today

Bottas: Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade

How Red Bull’s aggressive strategy led to US GP glory
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull’s aggressive strategy led to US GP glory

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap

Rast: Van der Linde will be the benchmark on my DTM return
DTM DTM

Rast: Van der Linde will be the benchmark on my DTM return

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle Plus

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle

Supremacy in the McLaren vs Ferrari fight over third place in the constructors’ championship has ebbed and flowed between the two teams so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But for several key reasons, right now it seems the advantage has swung decisively back to the Scuderia and McLaren knows it.

Formula 1
4 h
The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1 Plus

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1

Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing was briefly one of the biggest names on the US motorsports scene, but its ambition outstripped its resources. STUART CODLING relates the story of a Formula 1 campaign cut off in its prime

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2021
The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory Plus

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a baking hot afternoon at the returning Circuit of the Americas, Formula 1 drivers were tested to their limits. As the pressure on the title contending squads reaches an ever-greater level of intensity, the foremost challengers again showed their class, but were outshone by a standout drive from the upper midfield

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
Why F1's misunderstood party animal will thrive in retirement Plus

Why F1's misunderstood party animal will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man ANTHONY PEACOCK explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it)

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material Plus

Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull Plus

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be another close contest

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021

Latest news

Bottas: Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.