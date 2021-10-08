Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Turkish GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2 Next / F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine

By:

Lewis Hamilton will take a 10-place grid penalty at the Turkish Grand Prix after Mercedes elected to fit a fresh Formula 1 engine.

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine

The world champion team had been evaluating whether or not it could risk leaving Hamilton on his current power unit pool allocation until the end of the season.

But amid concerns about the potential major impact a retirement could have on his title ambitions, a call has been made for Hamilton to fit a fresh internal combustion engine (ICE) for this weekend’s event in Turkey.

While a full change of power unit would have dropped Hamilton to the back of the grid, Mercedes’ decision to only introduce a new ICE means he will take the 10-place grid drop for the use of a single new item.

Hamilton had been left with just two power units in his pool, with the first one he used at the start of the season having reached the end of its life when it failed in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Title rival Max Verstappen had also been left with just two power units, after one of his was destroyed in his high-speed crash with Hamilton at the British Grand Prix.

However, the Dutchman elected to take a fresh entire power unit at Sochi a fortnight ago. He recovered from his back of the grid start spot to take second place.

For Mercedes, aware that Verstappen was in a more comfortable position with his fresh engine, the risk of pushing things too far ultimately outweighed the downside of a one-off grid penalty.

Angela Cullen, Physio for Lewis Hamilton, sits in the car and chats with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Angela Cullen, Physio for Lewis Hamilton, sits in the car and chats with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Team boss Toto Wolff said recently that it calculated a single engine failure in a race would require four wins on the bounce to recover from.

“We believe that between P1 and P2, with the fastest lap, that if you have one DNF it needs the other guy four races to catch up," Wolff said.

"And that's brutal. So you can afford to finish four times in second [place]. Therefore, you just need to really play it safe while not giving up performance."

Read Also:

Hamilton had spoken recently about needing to take extra care with his older power units in a bid to not overstress them.

“I'm trying to treat my engines, the ones that we put in, with the absolute care when I'm driving, in terms of how much I'm gassing it, how much just revving the things, revving the nuts off it, really trying to minimise the laps that I do,” he explained.

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin explained the team’s decision behind only opting for a new engine, which incurs a 10-place grid penalty, compared to a full power unit change which would have put Hamilton to the back of the grid for the Turkish GP.

“There is a balance and risk of a reliability issue and obviously the thing that you definitely don’t want to do is fail during the race and then have to take a penalty anyway,” Shovlin said to Sky Spors F1.

“Then there is also a performance element because the power units do lose a bit of horsepower over their life. The 10-place penalty is the bit that most contributes to that reliability element and the performance is the ICE itself so it is better to take 10 places than to start from the back.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Turkish GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2

Previous article

F1 Turkish GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2

Next article

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

58 min
2
Formula 1

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine

1 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

22 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton "proud" of Mercedes F1 commitment despite Ferrari interest

3 h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull

29 min
Latest news
Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project
F1

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project

0m
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus
F1

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

1m
F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash
F1

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash

5m
Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull
F1

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull

29m
F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record
F1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

58m
Latest videos
What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
23 h

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza 08:41
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project
Formula 1

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project

Hamilton "proud" of Mercedes F1 commitment despite Ferrari interest Turkish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "proud" of Mercedes F1 commitment despite Ferrari interest

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds Turkish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery
Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Podcast: Ranking the greatest of Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins Russian GP
Formula 1

Podcast: Ranking the greatest of Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races
Formula 1

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Hamilton "proud" of Mercedes F1 commitment despite Ferrari interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "proud" of Mercedes F1 commitment despite Ferrari interest

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
1m
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
3 h
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive Plus

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Latest news

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.