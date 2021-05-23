Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Next / IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

McLaren F1 team will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl

By:

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says his team will help Daniel Ricciardo "recalibrate" after a disappointing qualifying for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

McLaren F1 team will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl

Ricciardo has had a rough transition from Renault to McLaren thus far but made what he called a "mini breakthrough" in the Spanish Grand Prix, finishing sixth after qualifying seventh on the grid.

Two weeks later, the Australian appeared to have made a step backwards with his adjustment to the McLaren MCL35M in Monaco, failing to progress to Q3 on Saturday and starting down in 12th at a race he won in 2018.

Immediately after qualifying, Ricciardo said he was puzzled by the large gap to team-mate Lando Norris and said he would "ask the question" if there were other factors at play beyond his driving style adjustment.

McLaren team boss Seidl said the team found some answers on Ricciardo's struggles in the telemetry and said it will help him "recalibrate" to solve the issue in the coming races.

"I think this track simply emphasises even more the struggles he's still having with our car and looking at the data we have a clear idea of what the issue is," Seidl explained.

"Our car simply needs a certain way of how to drive it in order to extract maximum performance. Lando is obviously used to it and manages it. But it just doesn't feel natural for Daniel with everything he has driven in the past.

"It's simply important to stay calm, even after a disappointing result like today, keep working together as one team, keep analysing the data, keep learning from them.

"And then have let's say two actions in place, which is trying together with Daniel to recalibrate him to a certain degree in order to adjust his driving style for our car.

"But of course we look also on the team side to see if we can adjust the car in order to make it more natural for him to drive fast so that he has to think less, without obviously compromising the overall performance."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

When asked about Ricciardo's post-qualifying comments on potential underlying issues with the car, Seidl said those words "should be put in context" coming immediately after stepping out of the car.

"One reason why I love the sport and why you guys love the sport is because it's a human sport and we like the emotions from team members or drivers after good or bad sessions," Seidl added.

"And that's why I think you also have to put in context the quotes from Daniel after qualifying.

"As I said before, when we look into the data, we have a clear idea of why Daniel couldn't produce the laptime in Q2 to progress to Q3."

Later on, Ricciardo added the differences with Norris were visible in the data, including braking technique, but that the difficult part would be to execute on what the telemetry brought to light.

"There are some differences, some of it's visible and I see it and I'm like: 'OK, that would help doing that in that corner'," Ricciardo said on Saturday night.

"I think the difficulty is executing that and kind of perfecting that, so that's something I've just got to keep working on.

"I think for now, this track probably emphasises that it's not that natural for me. So that's personal, I'm still trying to recalibrate in my brain and in my style."

shares
comments

Related video

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

Previous article

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

Next article

IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff

IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams McLaren
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

51m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

20h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
17h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

More
Filip Cleeren
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco F1 podium was "stressful" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco F1 podium was "stressful"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Ricciardo refuses to "believe I'm that slow" compared to F1 team-mate Norris Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo refuses to "believe I'm that slow" compared to F1 team-mate Norris

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Plus
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

McLaren never expected F1 podium pace in Monaco
Formula 1

McLaren never expected F1 podium pace in Monaco

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.