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F1 Monaco GP: Hamilton heads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2

Ferrari has enjoyed a 1-2 in both Friday practice sessions at the F1 Monaco GP

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:

Lewis Hamilton capped off a perfect Friday at the Monaco Grand Prix for Ferrari by leading another 1-2 in second practice, while Lando Norris suffered an early exit.

The seven-time world champion set a 1m13.026s which was 0.111s quicker than team-mate Charles Leclerc, who led Hamilton in a 1-2 for Ferrari during first practice at the principality. 

It means the Italian outfit is the team to beat this weekend thanks to its strength in slow-speed corners, hoping to end Mercedes’ perfect start to the 2026 campaign.

The Silver Arrows has won all five grands prix this year, the last two coming on sprint weekends, so FP2 has become a novelty at this point with Monaco being the first to host it since Japan in March. 

A busy start was therefore no surprise and it saw all teams bar Aston Martin use new mediums, softs for the Silverstone outfit, with the early lead changing hands multiple times.

That was before Norris suffered an unspecified problem 12 minutes in, sending his McLaren down the Nouvelle Chicane escape road and into an early retirement for the world champion. 

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

It caused a virtual safety car that ended 20 minutes into the session and Leclerc then very quickly went top with a 1m13.613s, 0.365s faster than his FP1 benchmark.

So by this point Ferrari was the only team sub 1m14s, Hamilton having set a 1m13.671s right before Norris’ retirement, but then FP2 ramped up halfway into the one-hour outing. 

That’s when teams started fitting the soft tyre and although championship leader Kimi Antonelli couldn’t topple Leclerc at first, Max Verstappen did with a 1m13.467s in his Red Bull.

Next to jump ahead of the Ferrari duo was George Russell with a 1m13.515s, so the Italian outfit built its way into the soft-tyre window rather than showing its hand straight away. 

Verstappen therefore stretched his advantage with a 1m13.194s, before Ferrari finally set hot laps on soft rubber: Leclerc did a 1m13.137s, before a 1m13.026s for Hamilton.

Those lap times subsequently went unbeaten across the final 22 minutes, as some teams returned to the medium tyre to switch to long run programmes before a late red flag caused by Sergio Perez’s smoky Cadillac which stopped at Casino Square. 

It meant Verstappen remained third with his 1m13.194s ahead of fourth-placed Russell, whose Mercedes team-mate Antonelli took fifth and was 0.503s behind Hamilton. 

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

Sixth went to Isack Hadjar, who had a late start to FP2 after his FP1 crash but the Red Bull driver recovered positively to end up with a 1m14.087s, 0.001s ahead of Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.

Nico Hulkenberg took eighth with a 1m14.094s, 0.265s ahead of Audi team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto in ninth with Haas driver Oliver Bearman completing the top 10 on a 1m14.456s.

F1 Monaco GP - FP2 results 

FP2

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 36

1'13.026

   S  
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 36

+0.111

1'13.137

 0.111 S  
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 35

+0.168

1'13.194

 0.057 S  
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 35

+0.379

1'13.405

 0.211 S  
5 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 35

+0.503

1'13.529

 0.124 S  
6 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+1.061

1'14.087

 0.558 S  
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 31

+1.062

1'14.088

 0.001 S  
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 34

+1.068

1'14.094

 0.006 S  
9 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 35

+1.333

1'14.359

 0.265 S  
10 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 37

+1.430

1'14.456

 0.097 S  
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 37

+1.471

1'14.497

 0.041 S  
12 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 34

+1.486

1'14.512

 0.015 S  
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 39

+1.574

1'14.600

 0.088 S  
14 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 37

+1.722

1'14.748

 0.148 S  
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 31

+1.732

1'14.758

 0.010 S  
16 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 36

+1.759

1'14.785

 0.027 S  
17 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 35

+1.819

1'14.845

 0.060 S  
18 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 31

+2.090

1'15.116

 0.271 S  
19 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 8

+2.248

1'15.274

 0.158 M  
20 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 30

+2.268

1'15.294

 0.020 S  
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 28

+2.733

1'15.759

 0.465 S  
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 27

+3.148

1'16.174

 0.415 S  
View full results

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