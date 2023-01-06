Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Marko: Red Bull should fear Mercedes more than Ferrari in F1 2023 Next / Russell: Nothing telling Mercedes it cannot fight for F1 title in 2023
Formula 1 News

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car

McLaren has become the latest team to confirm the launch date for its 2023 Formula 1 car, announcing its plans on Friday.

Luke Smith
By:
McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car

McLaren will unveil its new F1 car for the coming season, set to be called the MCL37, on 13 February - the same day that Aston Martin’s challenger is launched.

The launch will be the first official event for McLaren’s revised driver line-up in 2023, which sees 2021 Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri join Lando Norris at the team.

Piastri got his first taste of McLaren F1 machinery towards the end of last year after being released from his Alpine deal, having been at the centre of a contractual saga over the summer.

Piastri will spend his rookie season alongside Norris, who goes into his fifth F1 campaign looking to build on an impressive year in 2022 that saw him finish seventh in the standings. Norris was the only driver outside of Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes to score a podium finish all season.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

But it was not enough for McLaren to finish the year as the leading midfield team, slipping to fifth in the constructors’ championship behind Alpine.

McLaren will also enter the 2023 season with a new F1 team principal following the departure of Andreas Seidl in December.

Seidl has joined the Sauber Group, where he will serve as the CEO following Frederic Vasseur’s move to Ferrari.

Seidl’s position has been filled by McLaren’s former racing director, Andrea Stella, who steps up as team principal ahead of the new campaign.

shares
comments

Related video

Marko: Red Bull should fear Mercedes more than Ferrari in F1 2023
Previous article

Marko: Red Bull should fear Mercedes more than Ferrari in F1 2023
Next article

Russell: Nothing telling Mercedes it cannot fight for F1 title in 2023

Russell: Nothing telling Mercedes it cannot fight for F1 title in 2023
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Bottas impressed by Zhou’s lack of mistakes through rookie F1 season
Formula 1

Bottas impressed by Zhou’s lack of mistakes through rookie F1 season

Marko: Red Bull should fear Mercedes more than Ferrari in F1 2023
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull should fear Mercedes more than Ferrari in F1 2023

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

Fittipaldi, Lux join Rick Ware in IMSA, Cindric gets Daytona drive
IMSA IMSA

Fittipaldi, Lux join Rick Ware in IMSA, Cindric gets Daytona drive

Pietro Fittipaldi and Eric Lux will drive for Rick Ware Racing in the LMP2 class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship campaign in 2023.

The national racing resolutions of 2022 which were heeded and ignored
National National

The national racing resolutions of 2022 which were heeded and ignored

OPINION: Twelve months ago, Autosport set some New Year’s resolutions for the world of national motorsport. Now it’s time to reflect on whether they were stuck to

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah stays in front, more drama for Audi on Stage 7
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah stays in front, more drama for Audi on Stage 7

Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah remains in the lead of the 2023 Dakar Rally following the seventh stage on Saturday, while Audi endured another day to forget in Saudi Arabia.

Autosport's favourite fictional racing tracks
Esports Esports

Autosport's favourite fictional racing tracks

Everybody has their view when it comes to debating the world's best racing circuits, and the same applies when it comes to the virtual sphere. Autosport contributors pick out their favourites

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Plus

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Plus

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Plus

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends? Plus

Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends?

OPINION: As a poll by Autosport International reveals a series of surprise choices for visitors’ favourite motorsport memories from years gone by, it’s worth wondering which of the top moments from recent Formula 1 seasons might one day go down as truly great

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2023
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Plus

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential Plus

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Plus

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.