Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Haas F1 boss Steiner to release book ‘Surviving to Drive’ in April Next / F1’s active aero plans for 2026 could include ‘reverse DRS’
Formula 1 News

Magazine: How successful have F1's new rules been?

How successful have Formula 1’s new rules been and what should come next? That’s what we ask Ross Brawn in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (1 December).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: How successful have F1's new rules been?

Brawn is a motorsport legend. Along with Adrian Newey, he has more F1 world titles to his name than any other non-driver of the past three decades. That brings with it a huge amount of credibility, which is one of the reasons why he was brought in to help F1 revamp its technical regulations. 

Now that Brawn is retiring from F1, it seems a good time to get his views on how well the 2022 rules are going and, perhaps more importantly, what happens in the future. Alex Kalinauckas gets exactly that insight in this week’s magazine cover interview.

Sportscar racing was another realm in which Brawn tasted success, with Jaguar. Gary Watkins looks at the 2022 World Endurance season, from Hypercar to GTE, and picks out the best drivers in our season review, while Tom Howard does the same for the World Rally Championship.

Matt Kew compares Mercedes’ 2022 struggles to those of other fallen giants in his column and Damien Smith bids a sad farewell to the World Touring Car Cup.

Jenson Button won the 2009 F1 title with Brawn, becoming the first of our Young Driver Award winners to do so. Zak O’Sullivan was the 2021 winner and Megan White was at Silverstone to see the 17-year-old get his first taste of F1 machinery with Aston Martin for our prize test report.

We also outline how to win the prestigious competition aimed at finding the next British single-seater star and hear from this year’s four finalists, ahead of the revealing of the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award victor this Sunday.

There will be plenty of other winners – many voted for by you – revealed at Grosvenor House on Park Lane, so look out for all the news on autosport.com and next week’s magazine.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments
Haas F1 boss Steiner to release book ‘Surviving to Drive’ in April
Previous article

Haas F1 boss Steiner to release book ‘Surviving to Drive’ in April
Next article

F1’s active aero plans for 2026 could include ‘reverse DRS’

F1’s active aero plans for 2026 could include ‘reverse DRS’
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
Magazine: F1 Abu Dhabi GP review and Engineering supplement
General

Magazine: F1 Abu Dhabi GP review and Engineering supplement

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats Plus
Formula 1

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more
Formula 1

Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more

Latest news

Jack Aitken joins Action Express Cadillac for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Jack Aitken joins Action Express Cadillac for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours

Williams Formula 1 reserve driver Jack Aitken will drive with the factory Cadillac Action Express Racing team in next month’s Daytona 24 Hours IMSA SportsCar Championship season-opener.

Gasly: Potential with Alpine "even better" than expected after first F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Potential with Alpine "even better" than expected after first F1 test

Pierre Gasly believes that the potential Alpine has in Formula 1 is “even better” than he expected following his maiden test for the team in Abu Dhabi last week.

Hill stays with West Surrey Racing BMW team for 2023 BTCC
BTCC BTCC

Hill stays with West Surrey Racing BMW team for 2023 BTCC

British Touring Car Championship star Jake Hill will remain with West Surrey Racing in 2023 and says that winning the title will make him feel complete as a driver.

Vandoorne hopes DS title-winning know-how can create "stronger combination" in FE
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne hopes DS title-winning know-how can create "stronger combination" in FE

Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne hopes to combine his title-winning knowledge with that of the DS engineers into a "stronger combination" to kick off the Gen3 era in good form.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Plus

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Plus

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star Plus

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

Esteban Ocon likes to point out he’s the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso’s team-mate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it’s not just luck which has made him France’s pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2022
How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy Plus

How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2022
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Plus

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Plus

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Plus

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats Plus

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

The 2022 Formula 1 season will be remembered as a record book rewriting Max Verstappen masterclass, a completely different challenge to his maiden world championship last year, and a clear sign he is still raising his own level. But where does it stack up against the all-time great F1 campaigns?

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.