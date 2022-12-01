Magazine: How successful have F1's new rules been?

Brawn is a motorsport legend. Along with Adrian Newey, he has more F1 world titles to his name than any other non-driver of the past three decades. That brings with it a huge amount of credibility, which is one of the reasons why he was brought in to help F1 revamp its technical regulations.

Now that Brawn is retiring from F1, it seems a good time to get his views on how well the 2022 rules are going and, perhaps more importantly, what happens in the future. Alex Kalinauckas gets exactly that insight in this week’s magazine cover interview.

Sportscar racing was another realm in which Brawn tasted success, with Jaguar. Gary Watkins looks at the 2022 World Endurance season, from Hypercar to GTE, and picks out the best drivers in our season review, while Tom Howard does the same for the World Rally Championship.

Matt Kew compares Mercedes’ 2022 struggles to those of other fallen giants in his column and Damien Smith bids a sad farewell to the World Touring Car Cup.

Jenson Button won the 2009 F1 title with Brawn, becoming the first of our Young Driver Award winners to do so. Zak O’Sullivan was the 2021 winner and Megan White was at Silverstone to see the 17-year-old get his first taste of F1 machinery with Aston Martin for our prize test report.

We also outline how to win the prestigious competition aimed at finding the next British single-seater star and hear from this year’s four finalists, ahead of the revealing of the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award victor this Sunday.

There will be plenty of other winners – many voted for by you – revealed at Grosvenor House on Park Lane, so look out for all the news on autosport.com and next week’s magazine.

