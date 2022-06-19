Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Alonso: Top five result my aim despite front row Canada F1 start Next / Sainz: "Sending it" at final corner cost me second place to Alonso in qualifying
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP

Charles Leclerc still hopes to join Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz in the battle at the front in the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix despite starting from the final row of the grid.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Jess McFadyen
Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP

However, the Ferrari driver has set fourth as a more realistic target, and even then he admits that he will need to catch a break through strategy.

The Ferrari driver picked up a back of the grid penalty after taking new power unit elements on Saturday, having already earned a 10-place drop when he took a fresh control electronics on Friday.

He will start 19th because in Q1 he outpaced AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, who had a similar penalty.

Leclerc indicated on Thursday that Montreal wouldn’t be a bad place to take a penalty, given that overtaking is usually possible.

"I don't know whether it will work out or not,” he said when asked by Autosport if he could make progress on Sunday.

“It was a bit more difficult to overtake than what I initially thought yesterday, but overall I think we've got quite a good pace in the car.

"If we play it smart with the strategy, having some clean air, we can come back to P4 or something. So that is the goal and yeah, I'll give it everything."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, waves

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, waves

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Asked if he thought his team-mate Sainz could win from third on the grid he said: "Well, I hope so. Obviously, if I'm not able to do that, then the second person I want to win is Carlos. That will be great for him. I think he's been competitive, this weekend is going to be very close with Max.

"And hopefully with a late safety car and a little bit of luck, I can join the battle also. But obviously this is quite optimistic."

Leclerc conceded that he wasn't too disappointed with the Montreal penalty because it didn’t come as a surprise after his failures while leading in Spain and Azerbaijan depleted his pool of power unit elements.

"It makes it a bit harder for us but it's inevitable," he added. "So there is disappointment, but on the other hand I knew it was coming, so I kind of expected it.

“I don't know if there will be any more penalties other than that, but overall I think it's the best we could have done. It's not a good situation to be in, but I guess we took the right decision, I mean, to put it all on one race I prefer, instead of having multiple races with a 10-place grid penalty.

“We'll try to make the best out of it tomorrow and then hopefully we can have no reliability issues any more, focus on ourselves and catch back the Red Bulls in front of the championship."

Read Also:

Leclerc admitted it wasn’t easy to take part in Q1 in the soaking wet conditions knowing that he was making only a token appearance and yet still risking an accident.

"Especially considering how much I love qualifying it is not easy to go in this mindset, and knowing that whatever you do anyway, you've got everything to lose," he said. "If you take risk and you do a mistake then it costs you something for tomorrow, maybe a pitlane start or something.

“But I think we managed it well. It was clear for me that I couldn't take any risks, and it was just a matter to put the laps in.

"I had I think two clean laps, or one clean lap. Otherwise, I was behind Nicholas [Latifi] and I was just struggling to get past really, because I couldn't see anything.

“So it was all about doing a few laps just to do the all the checks on the car without taking too many risks and that worked."

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: Top five result my aim despite front row Canada F1 start
Previous article

Alonso: Top five result my aim despite front row Canada F1 start
Next article

Sainz: "Sending it" at final corner cost me second place to Alonso in qualifying

Sainz: "Sending it" at final corner cost me second place to Alonso in qualifying
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc “frustrated” as ‘costly’ slow pitstop limits recovery to fifth in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc “frustrated” as ‘costly’ slow pitstop limits recovery to fifth in Canadian GP

Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.