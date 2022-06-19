Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Wolff: Rival F1 team boss behaviour "pitiful" and "disingenuous" Next / Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Alonso: Top five result my aim despite front row Canada F1 start

Fernando Alonso says Alpine should “realistically” aim to finish Formula 1’s Canadian Grand Prix in fifth place, despite qualifying second behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Alonso: Top five result my aim despite front row Canada F1 start

Alonso has been in fine form throughout F1’s return to Montreal for the first time since 2019 – not finishing outside the top five in any practice session, topping the wet FP3, and then pipping fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz to second in qualifying after the Ferrari driver’s efforts to ace the final turns in Q3 went awry.  

Second in Montreal qualifying leads to Alonso’s best F1 grid spot since he started on pole at the 2012 German GP when he raced for Ferrari, but the two-time F1 world champion is not assuming that it will lead to a podium finish or better in the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.  

This is because Alonso fears the pace advantage enjoyed so far by 2022 frontrunners Red Bull and Ferrari means Verstappen and Sainz will battle for the win, while Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc attempt to recover up the order from their lowly grid spots.  

If they do that – likely aided by the high possibility of a safety car intervention at an effective street track – Alonso reckons beating MercedesLewis Hamilton to fifth would still be “like a win” for Alpine.

“Realistically, I would say the top five is what we should fight for,” Alonso said of his race expectations in the post-qualifying press conference.

“We have a very good starting position, but we know our limitations and we saw in many races already that Ferrari or Red Bull starting last or having a puncture in lap one or whatever, they still finish with a good margin in front of us. 

“So, I think the top four places are locked. Fifth is [therefore] like a win for us and that’s probably the spot that we should aim for.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

When asked about how he sees the start of the race playing out from his front row starting spot, Alonso said his “goal is to lead the race in lap one”. 

He continued: “So, Turn 1, maximum attack! And then after that they [Verstappen and Sainz] can go and they can fight. But it would be nice, sweet, to lead the race.”

Read Also:

Although Alonso says Alpine is “still missing a little bit of downforce, a little bit of total grip in the car”, he praised the team’s work to set-up its car for the various conditions the drivers have encountered in Canada.

“We’ve been working a lot on the tyre degradation [in dry Friday practice] – also a lot of set-up changes [to try and help with that],” he said. 

“So, I think we are better prepared than any other race so far this year, so let’s finish the job.”

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Rival F1 team boss behaviour "pitiful" and "disingenuous"
Previous article

Wolff: Rival F1 team boss behaviour "pitiful" and "disingenuous"
Next article

Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP

Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 British GP: Sainz grabs maiden pole in wet qualifying British GP
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Sainz grabs maiden pole in wet qualifying

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone British GP Plus
Formula 1

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

Ocon: Alpine’s Ferrari-style upgrades are "fit and forget" parts British GP
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine’s Ferrari-style upgrades are "fit and forget" parts

Latest news

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP

Leclerc: Ferrari will switch cars in British GP if opportunity arises
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari will switch cars in British GP if opportunity arises

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
45m
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.