Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut at Dutch GP
AlphaTauri rookie Liam Lawson admits he will have to “relearn everything” on his Formula 1 race debut if Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix runs in dry conditions.
The New Zealander was drafted into the Faenza-based team after Daniel Ricciardo was injured in a crash at Zandvoort on Friday.
The soaking wet FP3 session was his first F1 track outing of 2023 and his first experience of F1's intermediate tyres, and after a steady start he survived a spin that saw him tap the nose of the car on the barrier.
He then ended up bottom of the order in 20th in the wet Q1 session, and thus didn’t progress to the dry latter stages of qualifying.
If it stays dry on Sunday, the race will see him log his first laps on slick tyres in the 2023 AlphaTauri.
"Obviously tomorrow it's looking potentially, if it's dry, I've got to relearn everything again, because I haven't driven in the dry,” he said.
“So it's going to be a very tough race. I'm excited. At the same time, I know it's going to be challenging, and I know we've got a lot to get through. So I think we're just after a clean race.
“The first half is going to be extremely tough, especially if it is dry. I'm going to be learning everything for that first part.
"I haven't even done any long runs or anything like that. So I don't know how the tyre performs. It's going to be a big learning curve.
"By the end of the race, hopefully I'm in a much more comfortable position with the car. That would definitely be the target."
Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04, spins as he gets to grips with his new car
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lawson admitted that things moved at a fast pace after Ricciardo injured his hand in Friday’s FP2 session.
"It was all very quick,” he said when asked by Autosport about how the weekend had developed. “I was in the Red Bull garage watching the session.
"And obviously, the crash, it was just a freak accident where it wasn't a big crash or anything like that, just the way the steering wheel flipped around.
“And it's never something you want to see. So firstly, I feel for Daniel. But I had the news that he had hurt his hands, so we went to the drivers' briefing as a sort of precaution. And then it was midway through the drivers' briefing, I got a message.
"I was very focused in on that second half of the drivers' briefing! Yeah, just a lot to take in, and realising that it was going be a huge amount of learning to do in the next sort of 24 hours."
Lawson already knew Zandvoort from last year’s F2 race, but his commitments in Japan meant that he wasn’t part of last week’s Red Bull and AlphaTauri preparations for Zandvoort in the Milton Keynes simulator, a task he performs for other venues.
"I was racing last weekend in Japan. So I flew straight here. Definitely would have loved to do more prep for this, especially the first couple of practice sessions, but obviously an opportunity like this is something that, for me, I waited my whole life for. So I take it with both hands and make the most out of it."
Lawson acknowledged that adapting to the F1 intermediate compound was the most difficult aspect of his first day in the car: "These conditions, getting the most out of the inter tyre – I haven't driven the inter before so that was probably the most challenging part about today."
“To be honest with how the first set of tyres was going [in Q1], I was actually feeling pretty comfortable. This morning was really tough.
“But yeah, as I said, I think the first run, we weren't too far off. And still improving. And then just the second set it rained again, and I expected it to get a bit slower, but obviously it didn't. So just getting used to this inter tyre, and these conditions."
Asked if he expected to be in the car for next week’s Italian GP he said: "I have no idea at this stage. Nothing is confirmed. Right now, I'm driving tomorrow. And that's all I know."
Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury
Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds
Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback
Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Latest news
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus
BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd
BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.