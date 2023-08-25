Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
Daniel Ricciardo has stressed the importance of recovering in the “right way” rather than rushing his Formula 1 comeback after the AlphaTauri driver broke his hand at Zandvoort.
The Australian was taken to hospital having crashed behind Oscar Piastri at the banked Turn 3. An X-ray confirmed he had sustained a break to the metacarpal in his left hand.
This came after the driver, who had locked the front tyres through the corner, was still holding the steering wheel as it snapped violently upon impact with the outside barrier.
Recalling the shunt, Ricciardo said: “I remember coming into Turn 3.
“I had already gotten into the corner and then saw Piastri, so it was either hit him or the wall.
“When I hit the wall, I didn’t have enough time to take my hands off the steering wheel, so the wheel came and hit my hand.”
Ricciardo will therefore miss the remainder of the Dutch Grand Prix. He will be replaced by Red Bull reserve and current Japanese Super Formula runner-up Liam Lawson.
It remains unclear how long Ricciardo will be out for ahead of a congested run of races. The Italian GP takes place immediately after the Dutch round and, after a week’s break, F1 visits Singapore and then Japan.
Marshals deal with the damaged car of Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Autosport understands Red Bull is looking to involve famed MotoGP surgeon Doctor Xavier Mir involved in Ricciardo's recovery.
Mir operated on Lance Stroll following the cycling accident which ruled him out of pre-season testing in Bahrain.
The Aston Martin driver then contested the season opener a week later.
For now, Ricciardo - who only replaced the sacked Nyck de Vries from Hungary onwards - has stressed the need to recover in the “right way”.
He continued: “It's really unfortunate and frustrating, but I’ll try to recover as quickly as I can.
“Obviously, I’d love to get back soon, but I also want to ensure we do things the right way, so I come back strong and competitive.
“I wish the team well, and I’m sorry for the change in plans again. It’s a chance for Liam to have a go, and I wish him and the team a strong weekend.”
AlphaTauri chief race engineer Jonathan Eddolls said of the last-minute call-up for Lawson: “It has all happened very quickly, but Liam has shown he is more than ready to step up to the challenge, and he has the whole team behind him.”
