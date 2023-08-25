Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace
Red Bull's Helmut Marko has confirmed Daniel Ricciardo has sustained a broken hand in his FP2 accident at Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix and will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
Ricciardo was caught up in an accident of fellow Australian Oscar Piastri in the early stages of Friday's second practice session.
Moments after Piastri had crashed his McLaren in Zandvoort's banked Turn 3, Ricciardo arrived at the scene and also hit the outside barriers while taking avoiding action.
Ricciardo's steering wheel snapped violently upon impacting the wall, with the 34-year-old complaining on the team radio about wrist pain.
Ricciardo was soon taken to a nearby hospital in Haarlem for X-rays, spotted with his left arm in a sling.
Later on Friday evening Red Bull advisor Marko confirmed to Autosport that Ricciardo had sustained a broken left hand, taking him out of action for the remainder of the Dutch GP weekend.
Red Bull junior Lawson, who was on standby at Zandvoort as the designated reserve driver for both Red Bull teams, will replace Ricciardo from Saturday's FP3 session onwards.
"He's broken something in his hand, so he won't race," Marko told Autosport.
"Lawson will drive. It's difficult for him. It's a shame because the car is good here."
Liam Lawson, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri has since confirmed Ricciardo broke a metacarpal, with further updates to be issued in due course.
"After today’s incident during Free Practice 2 in Zandvoort, in which Daniel Ricciardo hit the barrier at Turn 3, he was brought to the local hospital and further examinations were carried out," the statement said.
"An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties, so he will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of this weekend.
"The team wishes him all the best for the quickest possible recovery."
Lawson currently sits second in Japan's Super Formula championship with three wins, after finishing third in last year's Formula 2 season.
He is set for his first outing in a 2023 F1 car on Saturday, having not yet completed any rookie FP1 running for either Red Bull or AlphaTauri this year.
Marshals remove the damaged cars of Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lawson had also been mooted as a contender to replace Nyck de Vries from Hungary onwards, but Red Bull instead handed the seat to Ricciardo to inject more experience into the struggling AlphaTauri line-up.
Marko also added that the ousted de Vries' was not considered for a return on home soil.
It is not clear at this stage how long Ricciardo will be out of action for, but it is likely he will be absent from the Italian GP given it comes up next week.
Autosport understands Red Bull is exploring getting famed MotoGP surgeon Doctor Xavier Mir involved in Ricciardo's recovery.
He previously operated on Lance Stroll following the cycling accident which ruled him out of pre-season testing in Bahrain.
F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement
Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback
Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut at Dutch GP
Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut at Dutch GP Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut at Dutch GP
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot
NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot
Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit
Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit
IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice
IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice
Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team
Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.