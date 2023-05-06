Subscribe
Previous / F1 Miami GP: Verstappen tops FP3 from Leclerc Next / F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash prompts red flag
Formula 1 News

Horner: Many F1 circuits too small to house new teams

Formula 1 would find it "incredibly difficult" to accommodate any additional teams due to the limited infrastructure at several current circuits, according to Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Matt Kew
By:
Mercedes and Red Bull transporters in the paddock, the Red Bull Energy Station

The 2023 FIA sporting regulations theoretically permit as many as three new teams to enter to take the grid up to 26 cars. The extended deadline for interested parties to apply for the 2025-27 seasons is 15 May.

Andretti - in conjunction with General Motors firm Cadillac - Panthera Team Asia, and Hitech GP are viewed as the more credible candidates, while the LKY SUNZ party has recently stated its interest.

But most existing teams, who can offer an opinion but will not have a say in the final decision on whether to add new competitors, do not want to diminish their share of the prize money.

Horner has now offered a new objection, arguing that some circuits added to the F1 calendar would not be able to house more cars due to the restricted pitlane and garage space.

He said: "With the way that the sport has now developed, if you look at the pitlane, for example here [in Miami] or somewhere like Monaco or Zandvoort or some of the circuits that we're now racing at, where would we be able to accommodate an 11th team?

"That in itself, just operationally, where do we put the motorhomes? Where do we put the support? Where do the trucks go?

"I just think it would be an incredibly difficult thing to be accommodated with the way that the sport has currently evolved as well."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the team principals Press Conference

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the team principals Press Conference

Photo by: Motorsport Images

In public, McLaren boss and historic motorsport fan Zak Brown is more open to an expanded grid, citing the 1980s and 90s pre-qualifying shootout used to whittle down grids of 30 cars.

However, he says of the parties to express interest in F1 over recent years, 2016 debutant Haas remains the only "credible, sustainable" team he has seen among a pool of "dreamers".

Read Also:

He said: "Really the only credible, sustainable team that I've seen in the last decade is [Haas].

"So, what we do need to make sure is if someone enters that they really have the commitment and can do what it takes.

"In my experience, in a variety of motorsports, you do see a lot of dreamers.

"What we don't need with the health of the sport is a team coming, underestimating what it's going to take and two years later they're gone.

"Hats off to Haas for the commitment they've made and continue to make to the sport. We need more teams like that."

shares
comments

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen tops FP3 from Leclerc

F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash prompts red flag
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Leclerc Miami F1 crashes a result of trying too hard, says Ferrari

Leclerc Miami F1 crashes a result of trying too hard, says Ferrari

Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc Miami F1 crashes a result of trying too hard, says Ferrari Leclerc Miami F1 crashes a result of trying too hard, says Ferrari

Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant

Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant

Formula 1

Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake

Formula 1
Miami GP

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson

NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson

Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium

Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe