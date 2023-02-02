Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Bottas: New CEO Seidl has a clear direction for Sauber in F1 Next / Lack of job security could hold Vasseur back at Ferrari, says Montoya
Formula 1 News

How will the FIA decide on F1's potential new teams?

There was a time many decades ago when just turning up with a car and passing scrutineering would be enough to earn a place on the Formula 1 grid.

Jonathan Noble
By:
How will the FIA decide on F1's potential new teams?

Nowadays, the process is a lot more rigorous and pretty regimented in its details when it comes to allowing exclusive access to the F1 club.

It is a necessary formality, though, because F1 needs to know that all its entrants have the necessary backing and skill to do a good job.

The last thing the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) want is for teams to turn up for one or two years, struggle at the back and then collapse and disappear. It is all about long-term growth.

This week's formal opening of the process to invite teams to potentially join F1 from either the 2025, 2026 or 2027 seasons has laid down how the evaluation process will go to determine if anyone is deemed suitable enough.

Email application (with a $20,000 fee)

The first step is for potential new teams to email the FIA with a preliminary expression of interest about their desire to join F1.

This must include six different elements:

  • A cover letter introducing the candidate
  • The candidate's full contact details, including the name of its primary contact person, telephone number, email address, and postal address
  • Company details, including address, articles of association and infrastructure details
  • The identity of all shareholders and the ultimate beneficial owner of all shares
  • A curriculum vitae for each director and officer of the candidate entity
  • Information on the candidate's relevant experience and capabilities in the automobile and/or motorsport sector, including technical experience, racing experience, facilities, equipment, and engineering resources

Teams also have to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement related to the ongoing discussions with the FIA, and submit a non-refundable administration fee of $20,000 (USD).

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, the remainder of the field at the start

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, the remainder of the field at the start

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Formal process

Within 48 hours of the submission of an expression of interest, or 17 February (whichever is the latest), the FIA will inform any candidates that it thinks could be suitable that they will move on to a more formal evaluation process.

This will require an application fee from teams of $300,000 (although the initial $20,000 initial figure can be taken off), to cover FIA expenses in completing its due diligence.

While the final details about what will be evaluated in this second stage will be laid out at the time, the FIA expects it to cover several key criteria.

These are:

1. The technical ability and resources of the team.

2. The ability of the team to raise and maintain sufficient funding to meet its financial obligations and be competitive.

3. The ability of the team to meet and comply with its obligations under the F1 Sporting, Technical, and Financial Regulations.

4. A detailed business plan (including financial projections) for the first five years of the project.

5. The team's experience and capabilities in the automobile and/or motorsport sector (including technical experience, racing experience, facilities, equipment, and engineering resources) and relevant staff headcount/ experience.

6. Whether the team and all individuals proposing to participate in the ownership, control, or management of the team are fit and proper persons.

7. Considerations of sustainability, EDI (Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion), and societal benefit.

8. The FIA's assessment of the value that the candidate may bring to the championship, including consideration of its reputation and integrity.

It is also possible that F1's Commercial Rights Holder will impose its own additional criteria which will need addressing.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, the remainder of the field at the start

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, the remainder of the field at the start

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Timeline

The FIA expects that the deadline for teams to submit the above details will be 30 April.

Then the governing body and FOM will complete their due diligence on the matter, with a final decision on any applications made by 30 June.

The FIA is clear that, even if teams get selected for the second stage, there is still no guarantee that they will get a place on the grid.

In a note outlining the details of the process, it said: "For the avoidance of doubt, no new applicant has an automatic right of entry to the championship and the maximum number of teams competing in the championship up to and including the 2025 season is capped at 12.

"Existing F1 teams will be given priority over new applicants. In the event that no applicant is considered suitable by the FIA and/or by the F1 Commercial Rights Holder, no new F1 team(s) will be selected."

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas: New CEO Seidl has a clear direction for Sauber in F1
Previous article

Bottas: New CEO Seidl has a clear direction for Sauber in F1
Next article

Lack of job security could hold Vasseur back at Ferrari, says Montoya

Lack of job security could hold Vasseur back at Ferrari, says Montoya
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Lack of job security could hold Vasseur back at Ferrari, says Montoya
Formula 1

Lack of job security could hold Vasseur back at Ferrari, says Montoya

FIA formally opens process for new F1 teams to join the grid
Formula 1

FIA formally opens process for new F1 teams to join the grid

Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era Plus
Formula 1

Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Latest news

Double F1 race winner Jean Pierre Jabouille has died
Formula 1 Formula 1

Double F1 race winner Jean Pierre Jabouille has died

Former French Formula 1 driver Jean-Pierre Jabouille has died on Thursday at age 80, French media have reported.

IMSA champion Jarvis to contest full ELMS season with United Autosports
European Le Mans European Le Mans

IMSA champion Jarvis to contest full ELMS season with United Autosports

Reigning IMSA Sportscar Championship title-winner Oliver Jarvis will contest the European Le Mans Series with United Autosports alongside Formula 2 convert Marino Sato, in addition to the World Endurance Championship.

20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived
IMSA IMSA

20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived

IMSA’s new GTP class for LMDh cars had a more auspicious debut last weekend than the Daytona Prototypes that arrived in 2003. Back then, they were humbled by a GT Porsche 911, which won the Floridian sportscar classic by nine laps.

Entries open for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award story
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Entries open for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award story

Entries have opened for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award, with budding motorsport engineers invited to apply for the revamped prize.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver Plus

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Many doubted Lewis Hamilton’s move from McLaren to Mercedes for the 2013 Formula 1 season. But the journey he’s been on since has taken the Briton to new heights - and to a further six world championship titles

Formula 1
14 h
Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era Plus

Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

OPINION: With teams outside the top three having struggled in Formula 1 in recent seasons, the rules changes introduced in 2022 should have more of an impact this season. How well Haas does, as the poster child for the kind of team that F1 wanted to be able to challenge at the front, is crucial

Formula 1
17 h
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff Plus

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

OPINION: Although the central building blocks for Mercedes’ recent, long-lasting Formula 1 success were installed before he joined the team, Toto Wolff has been instrumental in ensuring it maximised its finally-realised potential after years of underachievement. The 10-year anniversary of Wolff joining Mercedes marks the perfect time to assess his work

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2023
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate Plus

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Alpine’s signing of Pierre Gasly alongside Esteban Ocon revives memories of a famous all-French line-up, albeit in the red of Ferrari, for BEN EDWARDS. Can the former AlphaTauri man's arrival help the French team on its path back to winning ways in a tribute act to the Prancing Horse's title-winning 1983?

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2023
How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021? Plus

How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021?

OPINION: A system to score all the grands prix from the past two seasons produces some interesting results and sets a standard that 2023 should surely exceed

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2023
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022? Plus

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who was the fastest driver in 2022? Everyone has an opinion, but what does the stopwatch say? Obviously, differing car performance has an effect on ultimate laptime – but it’s the relative speed of each car/driver package that’s fascinating and enlightening says ALEX KALINAUCKAS

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2023
Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Plus

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

He has more starts without a podium than anyone else in Formula 1 world championship history, but Nico Hulkenberg is back for one more shot with Haas. After spending three years on the sidelines, the revitalised German is aiming to prove to his new team what the F1 grid has been missing

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2023
The potential-laden F1 car that Ferrari neglected Plus

The potential-laden F1 car that Ferrari neglected

The late Mauro Forghieri played a key role in Ferrari’s mid-1960s turnaround, says STUART CODLING, and his pretty, intricate 1512 was among the most evocative cars of the 1.5-litre era. But a victim of priorities as Formula 1 was deemed less lucrative than success in sportscars, its true potential was never seen in period

Formula 1
Jan 28, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.