Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris
Formula 1 News

Horner: F1 should switch to high-revving loud engines from 2025

Formula 1 should change course and go for high-revving loud engines when new rules arrive in 2025, reckons Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Horner: F1 should switch to high-revving loud engines from 2025

As discussions start on what direction a new generation of power units go in, involving VW Group members Porsche and Audi, the provisional plan is to stick to the existing hybrid concept. But the engines will run on fully sustainable fuel and the electric power boost on offer will be made bigger.

However, Red Bull has questioned whether that is the right route, with Horner suggesting a regular high-revving engine powered by sustainable fuel would be both good for the environment and popular with fans.

Speaking at the British Grand Prix, Horner said: “I think that the combustion engine does have a future, so why not introduce high revving engines that sound fantastic, and that are doing it in an environmentally friendly manner?

“I think that the biofuel and sustainable fuels enable you to do that."

Horner says that there are doubts about all-electric power units being the right way forward, and thinks an F1 that delivers screaming engines reminiscent of the V10 era that ended in 2005 would be a massive hit.

“Electrification, I know, politically it's being pushed, but actually is it the right route for 25 and 30 years' time?” Horner added.

“I think F1 could play a key role with the fuels and with the fuel partners that we have on sustainability and zero emissions, with a high performance, high revving emotive engine.

“Wouldn't it be fantastic if we went that route? I'm sure every Grand Prix will be packed.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

But Horner’s idea of a shift away from the current plans does not have universal support from other manufacturers.

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff believes that the current generation of fans would not actually be in favour of loud engines.

“I would disagree with Christian because it's what we think, but we are not the most relevant generation any more,” he said.

“When you ask an 18-year-old or 22-year-old, what relevance noise has, most of these guys consume it via different screens where noise has little or no relevance.

“I personally like it too, and I'd like to have a 12-cylinder that screams down the road. But, as a matter of fact, we are a sport and we are a business.

“I think we would lose complete relevance with our partners, sponsors, and major stakeholders, if we weren't looking at the environment and the impact that we make.

“I think it would be totally misaligned of where the world is moving, and probably turn every single business partner away from F1 if we stick with internal combustion engines that scream, even though we may like them.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

Previous article

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

6 h
2
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

2 d
3
Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

5 h
4
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

2 h
5
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

1 h
Latest news
Horner: F1 should switch to high-revving loud engines from 2025
F1

Horner: F1 should switch to high-revving loud engines from 2025

20m
F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris
F1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

1 h
Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
F1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

2 h
F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & qualifying
F1

F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & qualifying

3 h
How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal
F1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

5 h
Latest videos
How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Trending Today

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
8 h
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021

Latest news

Horner: F1 should switch to high-revving loud engines from 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: F1 should switch to high-revving loud engines from 2025

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.