Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race

By:

Lewis Hamilton will start Formula 1’s first sprint qualifying race from first place ahead of Max Verstappen, after the Mercedes driver topped Friday evening qualifying at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton led the pack after the first runs in Q3 with a 1m26.134s, with Verstappen – who had commandingly led the sole practice session on Friday – trailing and unhappy with his Red Bull understeering around Silverstone.

On the final runs, Hamilton looked set to improve the fastest time with purple sectors in the opening two thirds of the lap, but a lurid slide exiting the first part of the final sequence of Turns at Club cost him, and he did not go quicker.

But although Verstappen cut the gap to his title rival to 0.075-seconds from 0.172s after the first runs, the championship leader took second – to the delight of the packed Silverstone crowd.

Valtteri Bottas claimed third in the second Mercedes, with Charles Leclerc fourth after Sergio Perez lost his best and final lap in Q3 for running too wide out of Stowe, which shuffled the Mexican driver behind the Ferrari.

Lando Norris pipped Daniel Ricciardo to sixth, reversing the order between the McLaren team-mates through Q1 and Q2.

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell ran an offset Q3 programme after sensationally making it through to the final segment, running solo with over four minutes on his sole run in the third part of qualifying.

His 1m26.971s was cheered all the way around by his home fans, with that time putting him ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr and Sebastian Vettel, who lost his first Q3 time for a track limits infringement at Stowe, at the end of the top 10.

In Q2, Russell’s lap jump to reach Q3 for the second race in a row knocked out Fernando Alonso, as Norris also slotted in just ahead of the Alpine driver late on and left him 11th.

Pierre Gasly took 12th ahead of Esteban Ocon, who was the only eliminated driver not to set a personal best on their final laps in the middle segment.

Antonio Giovinazzi could not reproduce his fastest time from Q1, where he was 12th, as he finished Q2 in 14th for Alfa Romeo, ahead of Lance Stroll, who did find time compared to his best lap in the opening part of the session, but not enough to gain him any places for the sprint qualifying race grid.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In Q1, Yuki Tsunoda could not set a personal best time on his final lap in the opening segment as he wound up 16th and eliminated in the second AlphaTauri.

Kimi Raikkonen and Nicholas Latifi did set their best times on their last laps but could not find enough time for Alfa Romeo and Williams respectively, as they ended up 17th and 18th.

The Haas pair took the final two places, with Mick Schumacher leading Nikita Mazepin, who half-spun late-on in Q1 after losing the rear of his car putting the power down exiting Turn 3, Village.

All the running on Friday night took place on the soft tyres – per the rules of the sprint qualifying race weekend format – with no need to take the rubber used in Q2 to start the grand prix on Sunday.

All teams will therefore be free to pick the tyres they want to start on for both the sprint qualifying race and grand prix.

British GP qualifying result

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'26.134  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'26.209 0.075
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'26.328 0.194
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'26.828 0.694
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'26.844 0.710
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'26.897 0.763
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'26.899 0.765
8 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'26.971 0.837
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'27.007 0.873
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'27.179 1.045
11 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'27.245 1.111
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'27.273 1.139
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'27.340 1.206
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'27.617 1.483
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'27.665 1.531
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'28.043 1.909
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'28.062 1.928
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'28.254 2.120
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'28.738 2.604
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'29.051 2.917
