Previous / F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Sainz Next / Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Horner and Wolff agree FIA porpoising clampdown hard to police

Rival Formula 1 team bosses Christian Horner and Toto Wolff agree that the FIA’s intervention on the porpoising issue will be hard to implement.

Adam Cooper
By:
Horner and Wolff agree FIA porpoising clampdown hard to police

On Thursday the FIA issued a technical directive indicating that there will be a clampdown on porpoising and bouncing on safety grounds.

After gathering data in Montreal this weekend the governing body will find a way to introduce a metric that will be “based on the car’s vertical acceleration, that will give a quantitative limit for acceptable level of vertical oscillations.”

Teams will then have to comply with that number by adjusting the set-up of their cars to suit each venue, depending on how much bouncing they have.

Horner and Wolff have been at opposite ends of the debate all season, with Red Bull not suffering from the phenomenon as much, while Mercedes is struggling more than anyone else.

However they agree that the FIA may struggle to find a way to make the clampdown work.

“I think it just needs a bit more discussion to understand how it's going to be policed,” Horner told Autosport.

“That's obviously always the issue with these things. So I think it's well intended, but like all these things, the implementation is crucial.

“What if you have a change in conditions, the wind changes or whatever? So I think that's always going to be the difficulty.

“But look, I think they've reacted to the pressure that was put on them, which was inevitable, on the grounds of safety, of course.

“With all these things the implementation is important, and the understanding of the metrics.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Horner acknowledged that the FIA’s chosen course is better than something like a minimum ride height: “I think it would be grossly unfair to have a tantamount to a regulation change halfway through the year.”

Wolff said that creating a metric won’t be easy, and like Horner said that the teams needed further talks with the FIA.

"I think sometimes we need to not over complicate the situation,” he told Autosport.

“Measuring frequency can lead to very controversial situations, or assessments. Would you disqualify a car that you deem to be bouncing too much and get a win out of him?

“I doubt you would do that. So all teams have to stick their head together with the FIA and say 'what can we do' in order to get this under control."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Wolff agreed with Horner’s assessment that bouncing is related to circumstances.

"The point is that cars bounce at various stages through the weekend, we have sessions where we don't bounce," he said. "Fuel, no fuel, wind, headwind, tailwind, grip levels.

"So I think it will be very different to say in one session you're bouncing too much. And what do you do in the race then?

“You could have a day that you're doing perfectly fine and you don't see high amounts, and the next day, you have a bouncing car. I think what needs to be acknowledged is ground effect cars are a problem. And we need to tackle that."

Read Also:

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer was another to indicate that implementing the technical directive will be a challenge.

"It's not an easy task, it will be difficult,” the American told Autosport. “And I also understand it might be circuit specific. So how do you quickly determine that before you get to a venue, so you can plan?

“So it's early days, I mean, we're all trying, we will be helpful to the FIA. We have to make sure that it's fair to everybody, and the playing field remains even. So I don't think we can start introducing regulations, mid-season, to favour one team over another."

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
