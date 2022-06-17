Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now Next / Horner and Wolff agree FIA porpoising clampdown hard to police
Formula 1 / Canadian GP Practice report

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Sainz

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen opened the batting for the Canadian Grand Prix by setting the pace in the first Formula 1 practice session over Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Sainz

The defending champion was consistently at the forefront of the times in Montreal, which makes its first appearance on the calendar since the controversial events of 2019.

Verstappen kicked off the weekend during which he is set to make his 150th GP start by lapping 0.25s ahead of the fastest Ferrari, with Fernando Alonso third to pip Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc.

While the threat of rain was only calculated at 20% for the session, the looming grey clouds led to a flurry of on-track activity as soon as the one-hour countdown begun.

Yuki Tsunoda was followed out into the windy conditions by the Alfa Romeos and Daniel Ricciardo as only the Williams duo and Alonso initially stayed put in their garages.

And of those to head straight out, all bar Tsunoda and Leclerc (both on softs) emerged sporting a set of the yellow-walled medium compound C4 Pirelli tyres.

The initial markers flirted around the low 1m20s and high 1m19s effort before Verstappen started to markedly lower the pace as he posted a 1m17.991s to sit 1.4s clear of Lewis Hamilton.

Valtteri Bottas, Ricciardo and Sainz all lapped around a second adrift of Verstappen before Hamilton cut down to a 1m18.613s to close the gap to six tenths.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

All 20 cars had ventured out after six minutes to maximise track time following the Thursday evening downpours, before Bottas climbed to the top with his 1m17.902s effort.

Verstappen at this point was on a cool lap to reenergise his tyres but then promptly smashed the fastest second and third sectors to retake first place on a 1m16.507. That duly decimated Bottas’ time by 1.4s.

The first meaningful run from Monaco winner Sergio Perez moved the Mexican half a second in arrears of his team-mate until Verstappen teed up another flying lap.

The RB18 driver completed a sector clean sweep at that stage to dip down to 1m15.799s, initially pushing him 1.2s clear of Perez at the top of the leaderboard.

Verstappen found another nine hundredths with his next attempt before Perez ran to the top after 14 minutes thanks to a 1m15.660s, which promptly placed him four hundredths ahead.

After the hectic start to proceedings, track activity virtually died out after the first third of the session before Perez then Verstappen switched to the soft tyres after 28 minutes.

However, Verstappen made a swift return to the Red Bull garage as a rear anti-roll bar glitch caused his inside wheel to lift.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

But after Sainz had gone top with a 1m15.441s to sit a tenth clear of Perez, Verstappen - despite conceding the first and second sectors to his Ferrari rival - set the best time of the session.

He ran to his pacesetting 1m15.158s to sit pretty by 0.25s over the Spaniard before a final switch to mediums for the field as they sought to understand their respective race pace.

Behind Verstappen, who complained of clipping as his rebadged Honda engine greedily consumed its electrical hybrid assistance, and Sainz was Alonso aboard his Alpine.

The two-time champion had played its fast and loose out of the final corner as a bout of oversteer took him right up to the heralded ‘Wall of Champions’.

Perez ran to fourth as Leclerc, who retired while leading the Azerbaijan GP last time out with a power unit failure, was half a second adrift of Verstappen as he ran to fifth.

Leclerc entered the session with a new internal combustion but retained a used turbocharger to leave a looming grid penalty unconfirmed at this stage.

George Russell was sixth-quickest aboard his Mercedes while Lance Stroll kicked off his home race by leading a decent Aston Martin charge in seventh.

Hamilton, who had complaints over rear car balance, split the Astons as Vettel ran to ninth - the German having taking pole in 2019 courtesy of a 1m10.240s.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, completed the top 10 over Pierre Gasly while Lando Norris clocked 12th but ran 12 laps short of his team-mate as McLaren spotted an issue with the Brit’s car.

Alex Albon headed Tsunoda and Ocon, whose session was interrupted early by a right-front brake fire caused by detritus working its way into the duct.

Bottas led a subdued Alfa Romeo front in 16th, while Mick Schumacher, Nicholas Latifi and Kevin Magnussen completed the order.

As per tradition in Canada, the local groundhogs enjoyed a high-risk game of dodging the cars as they dashed across the track.

Results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'15.158    
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'15.404 0.246 0.246
3 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'15.531 0.373 0.127
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'15.619 0.461 0.088
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'15.666 0.508 0.047
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'15.822 0.664 0.156
7 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'15.877 0.719 0.055
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'15.877 0.719 0.000
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'16.041 0.883 0.164
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'16.083 0.925 0.042
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'16.165 1.007 0.082
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'16.211 1.053 0.046
13 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'16.308 1.150 0.097
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'16.322 1.164 0.014
15 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'16.421 1.263 0.099
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'16.426 1.268 0.005
17 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'17.152 1.994 0.726
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'17.223 2.065 0.071
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'17.241 2.083 0.018
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'17.555 2.397 0.314
View full results
shares
comments
Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now
Previous article

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now
Next article

Horner and Wolff agree FIA porpoising clampdown hard to police

Horner and Wolff agree FIA porpoising clampdown hard to police
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Leclerc: Ferrari will switch cars in British GP if opportunity arises British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari will switch cars in British GP if opportunity arises

Sainz: Drivers “super frustrated” by wrong delta times in F1 British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Drivers “super frustrated” by wrong delta times in F1 British GP qualifying

Why the future is bright for the British GP British GP Plus
Formula 1

Why the future is bright for the British GP

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Netflix Drive to Survive return needs to be "more on my terms"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Netflix Drive to Survive return needs to be "more on my terms"

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return British GP Plus
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Verstappen: No hard feelings over Hamilton Copse crash one year later British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No hard feelings over Hamilton Copse crash one year later

Latest news

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.