Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Horner and Wolff agree FIA porpoising clampdown hard to police Next / F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen holds off Leclerc in FP2
Formula 1 News

Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising

Max Verstappen believes it would be wrong for the FIA to change the rules mid-season to curb porpoising as it is "very simple" for Formula 1 teams to solve.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jess McFadyen
Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising

Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, the FIA issued a technical directive stating that it would look to curb the porpoising phenomenon that has hit a number of teams under the new 2022 regulations.

This will result in a data-gathering exercise taking place in Montreal to gauge how much the cars are moving up and down before potentially setting limits over the permitted movement that may force some teams to increase the rideheights of their cars, sacrificing performance.

The move came after drivers raised safety concerns in Baku as they struggled with bouncing at high-speed on the bumpy street track, causing many of them physical pain.

But not all teams have struggled with porpoising on their cars this year. While Mercedes has been one of the worst-hit teams, Red Bull has managed to combat the issue well.

Team principal Christian Horner said in Baku that he thought it would be unfair for the FIA to change the rules mid-season and potentially impact teams that were not hamstrung by the problem.

Speaking about the FIA's technical directive, Verstappen said he was not comfortable with mid-season rule changes.

"Regardless if it's going to help us or work against us, always these rule changes in the middle of the year, I don't think is correct," Verstappen said.

"Of course I understand the safety part of it, but I think if you talk to every engineer in the paddock, if you raise your car, you will have less issues anyway.

"Naturally I think ourselves, but also the team, you're going to try to find the limit of what you can cope with, your body itself, for performance.

"But I don't think it's correct now they have to intervene and start applying these kind of rules, that if you can't deal with the porpoising that you have to go up on rideheight, because it is very simple: just go up on rideheight and you won't have those issues.

"I think it will be hard to police in a way, but we'll see."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The majority of drivers have welcomed the FIA's decision to take action after reporting an increasing number of physical issues.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton revealed on Friday in Canada that he has been struggling with more headaches this season, while AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly said the FIA needed to stop porpoising to prevent them "ending up with a cane at 30".

But Verstappen compared F1 to a number of sports where the physical toll of competing adds up throughout a career, and felt it was important not to exaggerate the potential impact of porpoising.

"There are a lot of sports out there where I think you damage your body in general," Verstappen said.

"You can always judge if that is the safest thing to do, no, but we are willing to take risks, that is our sport and that is what I love to do.

"For sure, the porpoising we have at the moment is not nice and I don't think it's correct. But some teams are able to handle these things a lot better than others, so it is possible to get rid of it.

"I don't think we have to overdramatise what is happening at the moment. We have a lot of smart people in the sport who can get rid of these things."

shares
comments

Related video

Horner and Wolff agree FIA porpoising clampdown hard to police
Previous article

Horner and Wolff agree FIA porpoising clampdown hard to police
Next article

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen holds off Leclerc in FP2

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen holds off Leclerc in FP2
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot British GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Netflix Drive to Survive return needs to be "more on my terms"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Netflix Drive to Survive return needs to be "more on my terms"

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return British GP Plus
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Verstappen: No hard feelings over Hamilton Copse crash one year later British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No hard feelings over Hamilton Copse crash one year later

Latest news

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.