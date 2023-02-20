Subscribe
Previous / F1 pre-season testing 2023: What is it, when is it and can I watch it Next / Stroll to miss F1 pre-season testing after bike accident
Formula 1 News

Honda's 2023 F1 reliability fixes to open up Red Bull strategic options

Honda believes that the reliability improvements it has made to its Formula 1 engine will open up more strategic options for Red Bull and AlphaTauri this season.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Honda's 2023 F1 reliability fixes to open up Red Bull strategic options

With an F1 power unit freeze in place since the start of last year, manufacturers are not allowed to deliver any specific performance upgrades.

However, car makers can still introduce reliability fixes, some of which may also deliver consequential power gains.

There has even been talk over the winter that some manufacturers have found double-digit horsepower increases as the result of reliability improvements they have implemented.

Speaking at a press conference in Japan on Monday regarding Honda's engine plans for the 2023 campaign, its F1 project leader Tetsushi Kakuda was clear that tweaks his company have introduced have not delivered such a power lift.

However, he says that refinements will help improve the way that teams Red Bull and AlphaTauri can run their engines around a lap, and that should result in improved lap times.

"Improving the reliability is not going to help improve the power of the PU itself," he said.

"By regulation, there's only a certain type of development we can do with a power improvement. So, talking about reliability, if that can be improved, this is going to help with giving more options from a strategic perspective in how you can use the power unit."

Kakuda explained that Honda's analysis of its engine performance last year showed that it was now the benchmark in terms of its power deployment, which likely contributed to Red Bull's straightline speed advantage.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"Last year, I believe all the PU manufacturers prioritised performance in their development, and so did we," he commented.

"We made every effort to recover the performance loss due to the E10 fuel introduced by the regulation change. But, as a result, the internal load to the engine increased significantly compared to the previous year and the reliability was severely compromised.

"As a result, several problems surfaced during the 2022 season. We have been working to address those problems for this season.

"Not only must we improve the areas where problems have become apparent, but also we have been preparing ourselves to have wider strategies by identifying the limits of each part and maximizing its potential.

"In addition to improving reliability, we deepen our understanding of our PU to further optimise the control and energy management.

"We have also matured ourselves in the electrification technologies, where we had a clear advantage last year, especially the MGU-K deployment. In addition, we have continued to work with our suppliers to improve the precision of parts in terms of manufacturing, quality inspection, governance, as well as the precision power unit assembly.

"HRC Sakura has been making an all-out effort for this coming season. So, we believe we are fully prepared for the pre-season tests starting this week."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 pre-season testing 2023: What is it, when is it and can I watch it

Stroll to miss F1 pre-season testing after bike accident
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
'Curious' Honda already approached by teams over 2026 F1 engine deals

'Curious' Honda already approached by teams over 2026 F1 engine deals

Formula 1

'Curious' Honda already approached by teams over 2026 F1 engine deals 'Curious' Honda already approached by teams over 2026 F1 engine deals

Aston Martin: "Big thing" to showcase real F1 car at launch

Aston Martin: "Big thing" to showcase real F1 car at launch

Formula 1

Aston Martin: "Big thing" to showcase real F1 car at launch Aston Martin: "Big thing" to showcase real F1 car at launch

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Ricciardo not looking at racing competitively in 2023

Ricciardo not looking at racing competitively in 2023

Formula 1

Ricciardo not looking at racing competitively in 2023 Ricciardo not looking at racing competitively in 2023

Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang in Ford base visit

Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang in Ford base visit

Supercars

Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang in Ford base visit Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang in Ford base visit

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Latest news

Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of NASCAR Daytona 500 win

Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of NASCAR Daytona 500 win

NAS NASCAR Cup

Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of NASCAR Daytona 500 win Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of NASCAR Daytona 500 win

How Wolff wants unloved W13 F1 car to remind Mercedes to be bold

How Wolff wants unloved W13 F1 car to remind Mercedes to be bold

F1 Formula 1

How Wolff wants unloved W13 F1 car to remind Mercedes to be bold How Wolff wants unloved W13 F1 car to remind Mercedes to be bold

F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023

F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023

F1 Formula 1

F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023 F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023

Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles

Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles

F1 Formula 1

Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon

The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free? Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.