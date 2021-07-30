Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary Next / Russell "confident" decision on 2022 F1 seat will be made in summer break
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on pace

By:

Lewis Hamilton thinks Red Bull is still slightly ahead of Mercedes in pace terms in Formula 1, despite his triumph at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on pace

The world champion ended a five-race victory drought on home turf at Silverstone a fortnight ago when he bounced back from a first-lap crash with Max Verstappen to take an emotional win.

But as well as the joy of closing the points gap to Verstappen and Red Bull in the standings, the result was also important because it showed that an upgrade Mercedes brought to the last race did help in delivering better pace.

However, Red Bull’s unbeatable speed in the Saturday sprint race has left Hamilton well aware that Mercedes is still not exactly where it wants to be against its main rival.

“I still think that they're slightly ahead,” said Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian GP.

“We definitely didn't bring the upgrade [to close the] gap that you've seen in some of the other races before that.

“But places like here [in Hungary], with the potential that they still have, I think they still have the upper hand.

“But I think we can still give them a hard time in terms of sticking with them. We still have work to do to really pull level with them, or pull ahead.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, 3rd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, 2nd position

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, 3rd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, 2nd position

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While the tight and twisty Hungaroring is ideal for Red Bull’s high downforce car, Hamilton does hold out hope that the nature of the track plays to his strengths under braking.

“The track, it's an old circuit and they don't make the tracks as they used to,” he said. “It’s a track that kind of works for an aggressive driver in terms of driving style and in terms of how late and deep you brake into corners.”

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas also reckoned that Mercedes did have a shout this weekend, but would need to ensure it did not get distracted by the ongoing controversy surrounding the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Silverstone.

“I think this weekend is going to be close,” said the Finn. “We've seen in the recent races that no matter which track we are at, Red Bull is fast, but we've been working as hard as ever as a team, and trying to be better than at Silverstone.

“We need to focus on our work as a team and maybe pay less attention to anything that's happening outside and try and do the job. Anything is possible.”

shares
comments

Related video

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

Previous article

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

Next article

Russell "confident" decision on 2022 F1 seat will be made in summer break

Russell "confident" decision on 2022 F1 seat will be made in summer break
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection

13 h
2
Formula 1

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

1 h
3
Formula 1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

22 min
4
MotoGP

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

1 d
5
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

19 h
Latest news
F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
F1

F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2

8m
Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters
F1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

22m
Russell "confident" decision on 2022 F1 seat will be made in summer break
F1

Russell "confident" decision on 2022 F1 seat will be made in summer break

52m
Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on pace
F1

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on pace

1 h
Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary
F1

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

1 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection British GP
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection

FIA rejects Red Bull's review of Hamilton's British GP penalty British GP
Formula 1

FIA rejects Red Bull's review of Hamilton's British GP penalty

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus
Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton wouldn't change F1 British GP pass attempt on Verstappen
Formula 1

Hamilton wouldn't change F1 British GP pass attempt on Verstappen

Hamilton: F1's response to racial abuse "the first time I didn't stand alone" Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1's response to racial abuse "the first time I didn't stand alone"

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt British GP Plus
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Mercedes hopes FIA ruling will end Red Bull’s attempt to "tarnish" Hamilton
Formula 1

Mercedes hopes FIA ruling will end Red Bull’s attempt to "tarnish" Hamilton

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race British GP Plus
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Trending Today

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection
Formula 1 Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

FIA rejects Red Bull's review of Hamilton's British GP penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA rejects Red Bull's review of Hamilton's British GP penalty

2021 F1 Hungarian GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Hungarian GP session timings and how to watch

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
22 h
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Latest news

F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

Russell "confident" decision on 2022 F1 seat will be made in summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell "confident" decision on 2022 F1 seat will be made in summer break

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on pace

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.