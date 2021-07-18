Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash
Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen crash

By:

Lewis Hamilton denied Charles Leclerc a sensational victory in Formula 1’s 2021 British Grand Prix, after Hamilton collided with Max Verstappen on the opening lap, putting the Red Bull out.

F1 British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen crash

Hamilton was penalised for the controversial incident at Copse, just after which Leclerc had surged into the lead before the race was suspended.

Leclerc led the majority of the restarted race, including while managing an intermittent engine problem, but was unable to resist Hamilton’s late charge back to the front following his lengthy pitstop, where he had served his penalty.

Unlike in the sprint race, Hamilton made the better getaway at the first start and was alongside polesitter Verstappen as they raced into Abbey, with the Red Bull hanging on around the outside – nearly going into the runoff area – to lead at the race’s first braking point at Village.

The battle continued, the pair running so closely side-by-side they appeared to touch, down the Wellington straight, at the end of which Hamilton surged ahead on the outside line, with Verstappen then skating over the inside kerbs and to stay ahead, even though it took him wide on the exit.

Verstappen’s tighter entry through Luffield meant Hamilton was able to surge into his slipstream on the national pit straight, diving to the inside and very close to the barriers after Verstappen had moved to cover the inside line for Copse.

There, with Hamilton a long way alongside, the pair collided as they ran through the rapid right-hander, with Hamilton’s left-front clipping Verstappen’s right-rear and popping it off the car, which was spun around at high-speed and sent into the barriers in the outside.

Verstappen hit the tyre wall side on, where he gingerly climbed from the wreckage after the race had been red flagged, from an initial safety car intervention.

The Red Bull driver was later taken to a nearby hospital “for further precautionary checks”, per an FIA spokesperson.

Leclerc lead at this point after the Ferrari had surged past Hamilton, who had lost speed in the clash with the Red Bull, exiting Copse.

The Safety Car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field through the pit lane

The Safety Car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field through the pit lane

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The race was suspended for nearly half an hour, during which Red Bull and Mercedes presented their opposing viewpoints to race director Michael Masi, as the stewards investigated the incident.

Read Also:

At the standing restart on the race’s third lap of 52, Leclerc stayed ahead of Hamilton off the line, while Lando Norris passed Bottas identical fashion to Leclerc at the initial start to run third ahead of the second Mercedes.

Leclerc surged to a 1.2-second lead at the end of the first lap and he kept Hamilton – who had been told to push after being handed a 10s time addition for the incident with Verstappen – at arm’s length for the next phase of the race – where they traded fastest laps in the high 1m32s.

Ferrari informed Leclerc that it was switching him to “Plan B” – a one-stopper with an elongated first stint – as Hamilton struggled to make progress following in the dirty air.

But the world champion was able to close in and run in DRS range approaching lap 20 after Leclerc suffered a series of engine power “cuts”, with Ferrari hurriedly having to tell him to alter the power unit’s settings.

The issue appeared to be rectified (although Leclerc reported the issue on an additional occasion before being told to avoiding upshifting if the cut occurred again) and so the Ferrari driver was able to pull out his advantage again as Hamilton reported blistering on both his front tyres, after he had pushed to try and take advantage of Leclerc’s power problem.

Leclerc’s pace was so strong that Ferrari kept him out until lap 29, two laps after Hamilton had stopped to switch his medium tyres for hards – and one lap after Carlos Sainz Jr had lost over 10s with a slow left-front change.

But Leclerc had no such problem and started his stint on the hards with a lead of 7.7s over Bottas, which he quickly set about extending.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Hamilton ran behind Norris after his long stop – with the McLaren having fallen behind Bottas as a result of his own pitstop delay as a result of a slow right-rear change that cost him around four second.

The Mercedes driver quickly closed in on Norris and passed him on the run to the inside of Copse on lap 31, at the end of which Leclerc led Bottas by nearly 10s and was 13.5s in front of Hamilton.

Over the next 10 laps, as Leclerc managed his pace in the mid 1m31s up front, Hamilton charged up to his team-mate with a series of laps in the mid-high 1m29s, with Mercedes ordering Bottas not to hold the world champion up and then let him by at Stowe on lap 40.

That left Leclerc with 7.6s lead to defend over the final 12 laps, with Ferrari ordering him to “full push to the end”, as Hamilton continued to eat into his advantage.

The Mercedes driver regularly took up to a second a lap from Leclerc, reaching DRS range with just over three laps remaining – where Leclerc was struggling with lapped traffic.

On lap 50, Hamilton once again looked to the inside at Copse, with Leclerc desperately trying to hang on around the outside.

But the Ferrari driver had to catch a snap of oversteer and went wide over the exit kerbs and runoff, re-joining just behind Hamilton, who surged clear to victory by 3.8s.

Bottas finished 11.1s off the lead in third, with Norris fourth ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who defied Sainz to the finish.

Fernando Alonso was another driver who suffered a slow pitstop, before which he had briefly battled Bottas when the Mercedes came out of the pits from its only stop, and he eventually came home seventh after passing Lance Stroll following the slow service.

Stroll took eighth ahead of Esteban Ocon in the second Alpine, with Yuki Tsunoda claiming the final point in 10th.

Pierre Gasly had to pit late on with a puncture and finished 11th ahead of George Russell.

Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez clashed late on – an incident that will be investigated after the race.

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Points
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 52 -   25
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 52 3.871 3.871 18
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas 52 11.125 11.125 15
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris 52 28.573 28.573 12
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 52 42.624 42.624 10
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 52 43.454 43.454 8
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 52 1'12.093 1'12.093 6
8 Canada Lance Stroll 52 1'14.289 1'14.289 4
9 France Esteban Ocon 52 1'16.162 1'16.162 2
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 52 1'22.065 1'22.065 1
11 France Pierre Gasly 52 1'25.327 1'25.327  
12 United Kingdom George Russell 51 1 lap    
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 51 1 lap    
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi 51 1 lap    
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 51 1 lap    
16 Mexico Sergio Perez 51 1 lap    
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 51 1 lap    
18 Germany Mick Schumacher 51 1 lap    
  Germany Sebastian Vettel 40      
  Netherlands Max Verstappen 0      
View full results
shares
comments
Verstappen taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash

Previous article

Verstappen taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1’s first sprint race

20 h
2
Formula 1

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident in F1 sprint

20 h
3
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in sprint to claim GP pole

1 d
4
Formula 1

Alonso plans to stay on “dark side” after aggressive F1 sprint drive

20 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint

22 h
Latest news
F1 British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen crash
F1

F1 British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen crash

2m
Verstappen taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash
F1

Verstappen taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash

19m
Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash
F1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash

1 h
Horner slams Hamilton's "dirty driving" after Verstappen British GP crash
F1

Horner slams Hamilton's "dirty driving" after Verstappen British GP crash

1 h
F1 British GP red-flagged after Hamilton and Verstappen clash
F1

F1 British GP red-flagged after Hamilton and Verstappen clash

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race British GP Plus
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

F1 British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in sprint to claim GP pole British GP
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in sprint to claim GP pole

F1 British GP: Verstappen leads final practice from Leclerc at Silverstone British GP
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen leads final practice from Leclerc at Silverstone

Trending Today

The successes and warning signs from F1’s first sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1’s first sprint race

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident in F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident in F1 sprint

F1 British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in sprint to claim GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in sprint to claim GP pole

Alonso plans to stay on “dark side” after aggressive F1 sprint drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso plans to stay on “dark side” after aggressive F1 sprint drive

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
4 h
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Latest news

F1 British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen crash

Verstappen taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash

Horner slams Hamilton's "dirty driving" after Verstappen British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner slams Hamilton's "dirty driving" after Verstappen British GP crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.