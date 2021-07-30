Tickets Subscribe
Russell "confident" decision on 2022 F1 seat will be made in summer break

By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll

George Russell is “confident” a decision about his Formula 1 future will be made during the 2021 summer break, amid continuing speculation about a possible switch from Williams to Mercedes.

Russell, a Mercedes junior since 2017, has been heavily linked with the second Black Arrows seat alongside Lewis Hamilton for 2022, following his strong turnout for the squad in a one-off appearance at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix and his high-profile qualifying results and near-points-finishes for Williams this season, as well as Valtteri Bottas’s points gap to Hamilton so far in 2021. 

The Briton had previously said “we all want something decided either way by the summer break”, which will start after this weekend’s Hungarian GP at Budapest. 

But when asked to provide an update on the situation during the pre-event press conference at the Hungaroring on Thursday, Russell replied: “I guess there will be a decision made over the summer break, whether anything will be announced with regards to my future, that’s another topic.  

“These things are never an easy process for any driver and any team.  

“[That’s] regardless if they’re moving team or staying with the same team – it’s always a lengthy process.  

“I’m confident there will be a decision made in the summer, but when that will be announced, who knows?

“All I’m focused on is going out and having fun this weekend and trying to score some points.”  

George Russell, Williams FW43B, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hamilton is known to favour keeping Bottas at Mercedes for 2022 as the pair have enjoyed a harmonious relationship since the Finn joined in 2017 to replace Nico Rosberg, whose time as Hamilton’s team-mate was turbulent as they had an intra-team fight for the early titles of F1’s turbo hybrid era. 

Speaking alongside AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda in the Hungarian GP pre-event press conference, Russell said that while his “ambitions” to one day win the title are “incredibly clear”, he would not put that aim ahead of the best interests for any team he drives for in F1.

“I want to become a Formula 1 world champion, but I would never put my own agenda or my own goals above the team’s – no matter who my team-mate is,” Russell explained.

“And that’s the same here at Williams now – I would never do anything to hurt my relationship with my team-mate.

“I recognise that to be able to achieve your own goals, you need the team to be operating on all cylinders and that team spirit and dynamic needs to be at the top of its game – just to be able to achieve the team’s objectives. 

“If the team achieves, then as a driver you’ve got a shot. But, as I said, I’d never put my own agenda or goals above the team’s.”

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
22 h
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

