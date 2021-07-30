Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

Entitled SCHUMACHER, the film features contributions from his wife Corinna, his children Gina and Mick, and his brother Ralf.

Schumacher’s manager Sabine Kehm describes the film as the “family's gift to their beloved husband and father.”

It also features insights from many F1 personalities who either played a role in Schumacher’s career or who were his direct rivals, including Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Luca di Montezemolo, Flavio Briatore, Sebastian Vettel, Mika Hakkinen, Damon Hill and David Coulthard.

“Michael Schumacher has redefined the professional image of a racing driver and has set new standards,” said Kehm.

“In his quest for perfection, he spared neither himself nor his team, driving them to the greatest successes. He is admired all over the world for his leadership qualities. He found the strength for this task and the balance to recharge at home, with his family, whom he loves idolatrously.

“In order to preserve his private sphere as a source of strength, he has always rigorously and consistently separated his private from his public life. This film tells of both worlds. It is his family's gift to their beloved husband and father.”

Michael Schumacher film poster Photo by: Ferrari

The film has been produced by Germany company B|14 FILM GmbH, and is directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertons, Vanessa Nocker and Michael Wech. The same team was responsible for a 2017 documentary about tennis legend Boris Becker, called Der Spieler.

“The greatest challenge for the directors was certainly to find the balance between independent reporting and consideration for the family,” said Nocker. “Corinna Schumacher herself was our greatest support in this.

“She herself wanted to make an authentic film, to show Michael as he is, with all his ups and downs, without any sugarcoating. She was great and brave enough to let us do what we wanted, and so we respected and kept her boundaries. A very inspiring, warm woman who made a lasting impression on all of us.”

Producer Benjamin Seikel added: “The documentary was a big challenge and needed a lot of time and sensitivity, considering the pressure that was put on the production from the outside. But thanks to a great team and a really great collaboration with the family, we didn't let ourselves get rattled.

“We're grateful that it's finally getting underway and excited about its global release on Netflix. The film was always intended to be an international documentary and we're confident it will be embraced as such.”