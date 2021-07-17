Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / British GP News

Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole

By:

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the first-ever Formula 1 sprint event to take pole position for the British Grand Prix, the tenth race of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season.

Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole

With its starting lineup set by qualifying on Friday evening, the 100km sprint decides the grid order for Sunday’s British GP.

Verstappen outdragged Hamilton away from the startline and repelled two attacks from his title rival on the opening lap. Verstappen’s victory officially gives him the British GP pole position accolade.

2021 British Grand Prix sprint results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 17 -  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 17 1.430 1.430
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 17 7.502 6.072
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 17 11.278 3.776
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 17 24.111 12.833
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 17 30.959 6.848
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 17 43.527 12.568
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 17 44.439 0.912
9 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 17 46.652 2.213
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 17 47.395 0.743
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 17 47.798 0.403
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 17 48.763 0.965
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 17 50.677 1.914
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 17 52.179 1.502
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 17 53.225 1.046
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 17 53.567 0.342
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 17 55.162 1.595
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 17 1'08.213 13.051
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 17 1'17.648 9.435
20 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 16    
How the British Grand Prix sprint unfolded

Although his brakes caught fire on the grid, Verstappen beat pole sitter Hamilton on the run to Turn 1.

Hamilton twice got alongside the Red Bull into Brooklands and Copse on the opening lap, but Verstappen held him off both times.

From third on the grid Valtteri Bottas started his Mercedes on soft tyres, unlike the majority on mediums, along with the Alpines of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon and Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen.

Alonso used the extra grip to leap from 11th to fifth, after a stunning sequence of opening corners, to run behind Bottas and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez lost track position to both McLarens but re-passed Daniel Ricciardo on the opening lap. Further back, George Russell (Williams) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) touched at Brooklands, sending Sainz back to 18th – while Nikita Mazepin hit his Haas team-mate Mick Schumacher and spun.

Verstappen pulled out of Hamilton's DRS range out front, but his teammate Perez spun off at Becketts on lap five, dropping to 19th.

Norris passed Alonso for fifth on Lap 6 at Village, while Ricciardo did likewise at The Loop four tours later.

Verstappen cruised to victory over Hamilton by 1.4s, with Bottas a distant third ahead of Leclerc, Norris and Ricciardo.

Alonso fell back into the clutches of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, but the German couldn’t find a way past. Russell and Ocon rounded out the top 10.

Sainz recovered to finish 11th, while Perez retired his car from 18th place at the start of the final lap.

