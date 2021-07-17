Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ocon praises Alpine efforts as F1 pace returns
Formula 1 / British GP News

Brown: F1 can't let guard down as UK COVID cases spike

By:

Formula 1 chiefs and teams have been urged not to let their guard down amid concerns it could face a "rocky" few weeks as COVID-19 cases spike in the UK.

Brown: F1 can't let guard down as UK COVID cases spike

With Britain, where seven of F1’s teams are based, experiencing a rapid acceleration in new cases, there are worries that the situation could get even worse when the UK government lifts many restrictions on Monday.

That could pose a problem for British teams if personnel start getting taken down by the virus and find themselves unable to work.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown, who tested positive for coronavirus ahead of this weekend, felt it important that even though the British government was relaxing its stance, that F1 kept strict tests in place to capture any outbreaks early.

“We need a lot of test and trace, and testing,” said Brown, speaking to media via a video call ahead of the British Grand Prix.

“I think it's going to be a handful and we as McLaren, and the teams and probably F1, I think we have to not let our guard down. We need to do everything we've been doing the last year and a half, even as the government opens up.

“I now think I understand what they're doing with the testing, which is let's open up and see what happens, and it looks like hospitalisations aren't moving anywhere near the same rate.

"So hopefully we come through this and see the vaccine is doing its job of keeping people healthy.

“But am I concerned? Yeah I think it's going to create this topic, and everyone's got an opinion.

"And I'm sure, when it breaks through the double vaccination, it's going to have negative impacts on some people.

"So, yeah, I think the next 30-60 days is going to be a bit rocky.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Brown said that he was completely taken aback when he was informed on Thursday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Read Also:

“I've been fully vaccinated with Pfizer since March, so I was shocked to get the phone call,” he explained.

“I test myself every morning with a lateral flow test at home, just to be on the safe side, and then do obviously everything that McLaren requires and F1 requires.

“When I got the phone call, I was shocked because I felt fine. My symptoms lasted for five hours and, at best, I would have taken an aspirin and still worked.

“They were almost nothing. I feel completely fine now, but obviously I’m isolating for the 10 days and continuing to get tested.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ocon praises Alpine efforts as F1 pace returns

Previous article

Ocon praises Alpine efforts as F1 pace returns
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

3 d
2
Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

6 h
3
Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

6 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

1 d
5
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race

20 h
Latest news
Brown: F1 can't let guard down as UK COVID cases spike
F1

Brown: F1 can't let guard down as UK COVID cases spike

24m
Ocon praises Alpine efforts as F1 pace returns
F1

Ocon praises Alpine efforts as F1 pace returns

1 h
Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022
F1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022

2 h
F1 British GP: Verstappen leads final practice from Leclerc at Silverstone
F1

F1 British GP: Verstappen leads final practice from Leclerc at Silverstone

2 h
F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint
F1

F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint

4 h
Latest videos
How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022 British GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022

Ricciardo not satisfied with first F1 Q3 appearance since Baku British GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo not satisfied with first F1 Q3 appearance since Baku

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Trending Today

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021

Latest news

Brown: F1 can't let guard down as UK COVID cases spike
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: F1 can't let guard down as UK COVID cases spike

Ocon praises Alpine efforts as F1 pace returns
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon praises Alpine efforts as F1 pace returns

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022

F1 British GP: Verstappen leads final practice from Leclerc at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen leads final practice from Leclerc at Silverstone

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.