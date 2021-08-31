Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement Next / When F1 last aborted a race at Spa
Formula 1 News

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

By:

Formula 1 teams are set for a $1.2 million cost cap bonus thanks to the late Japanese Grand Prix cancellation which has cut the schedule back to 22 races.

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

The ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic has left F1 in a tricky situation of having to be flexible with its calendar over the second half of the year.

Although events in Singapore and Australia have had to be ditched because travel restrictions have made it impossible for them to go ahead, F1 chiefs were able to find replacements.

A second race in Austria was held in July to take one of the slots, and F1 is set for a November event in either Qatar or Bahrain to take the other.

However, after Japanese authorities decided that its October race in Suzuka could not happen, F1 has accepted that there will not be replacement – which will reduce the number of events to 22.

This change in the race number has triggered a clause in F1's cost cap rules that means team will still get an extra spending allowance in the cost cap for the event going ahead, even though it has been ditched and they won't have to face the expenditure of going.

For this season, F1's budget gap is based around a $145 million limit, although there are certain exclusions such as marketing, driver wages, engine development and travel.

That $145 million figure is set if there are 21 races per season, with Article 2.3 of F1's Technical Regulations stating that for every extra event added teams will be allowed another $1.2 million.

That means for this year's originally scheduled 23-race calendar, the limit will be $147.4 million.

However, thanks to a clause in the rules, teams will be able to stick to that higher figure even though the schedule is being cut back and their outgoings will be reduced.

A clause in the same rule states: "If any Competition in a Full Year Reporting Period is cancelled less than three months prior to the proposed start date of that Competition (or, where applicable, any rescheduled date), such Competition shall be deemed to have taken place in the applicable Full Year Reporting Period."

With the Japanese GP only being cancelled earlier this month, well within the three-month window, it means teams can still run to the higher $147.4 million budget.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and the rest of the field at the start

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While the difference may not impact the majority of teams much, big spending outfits like Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes are operating right at the limit and any saving they can make will be welcome.

The difficulties of operating within the budget cap limit had prompted those teams to seek some form of exemption for mounting crash damage – especially when accidents are caused by other drivers.

Red Bull said that Max Verstappen's British GP crash had cost it $1.8 million, while Ferrari's damage bill for the first half of the year was $3 million.

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl has been unmoved by rivals calling for extra leeway because of damage – and he says the financial boost everyone gets now from the Japanese GP cancellation should silence the matter.

"We should not forget, which is why I think some of the comments are quite ridiculous, the mechanism that is in place, especially for this year with the budget cap at the moment, that with every race that gets cancelled up to a certain point of time, the budget cap actually gets lifted because that can cause extra costs," he said.

"In real life, it [a cancelled race] triggers some extra costs but not a lot. So the benefit you get from that, and the increase of the cost cap already by that, is already huge. It is bigger than any of the crashes we have seen so far this year."

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Previous article

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Next article

When F1 last aborted a race at Spa

When F1 last aborted a race at Spa
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

2 h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

1 h
3
Formula 1

When F1 last aborted a race at Spa

1 h
4
Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

3 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

2 h
Latest news
When F1 last aborted a race at Spa
F1

When F1 last aborted a race at Spa

1 h
Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
F1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

1 h
Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
F1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

2 h
Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
F1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

2 h
Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
F1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

3 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1 Belgian GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Trending Today

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

When F1 last aborted a race at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

When F1 last aborted a race at Spa

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Latest news

When F1 last aborted a race at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

When F1 last aborted a race at Spa

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.