Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

By:

Formula 1 has announced that the Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled at the request of the government due to ongoing COVID-19 issues.

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

The race was due to take place on 10 October, as the third leg of a triple header after Russia and Turkey.

A decision on whether or not the race would go ahead was expected in August after all parties were able to review how the Olympic Games unfolded in Tokyo.

No further updates have been given on possible changes to the 2021 F1 calendar, which is understood to be very flexible at this stage, with various permutations under consideration.

However, F1 has options to keep up the numbers and will provide further news in the coming weeks.

An F1 statement said: “Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country.

“Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks. Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest from locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond.”

Honda also issued a statement expressing its disappointment that the Japanese Grand Prix would not feature in its final season with Red Bull before departing ahead of the 2022 season.

"As Honda, we are particularly disappointed, because this is the final year of our Formula 1 project and we know that so many fans were looking forward to attending the event.

Track overview

Track overview

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"The 2021 season is now heading for an exciting climax and we will be giving our all, fighting hard all the way to achieve our goal of winning the championships as this Honda Formula 1 project comes to an end and we hope our fans will continue to support us."

Qatar is one of the new events on standby, while a second race in Bahrain is also a possibility, and if they join Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi that would mean four events being run in the Middle East in the last part of season.

One of the big issues is that Turkey, Mexico and Brazil are all currently on the UK red list, and anyone returning within 10 days of being in one of those countries faces a 10-day quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

At the moment F1 does not have an exemption, and thus around 1000 UK-based team, F1, FIA, Pirelli, Honda and media staff members would be impacted by the rule.

The plan was the trip to Japan would take up a week of the 10-day window after Turkey, and that personnel would remain there for a few extra days before returning to the UK.

It’s understood it should not be assumed that Turkey is now in trouble without the buffer of the Japanese GP, so presumably efforts are underway either to re-jig the calendar so that another race falls after Turkey.

F1 hopes to run two races in Austin, with the second under the Texas GP name.

Although the USA is not a red zone for the UK matters have been complicated the city becoming a COVID hot spot, with hospitals reported to be full.

The Suzuka cancellation comes despite F1 promising to impose special conditions on all personnel travelling to Japan, including compulsory use of charter flights from Istanbul with testing on arrival, travel only between hotels and the circuits with no restaurants or shopping, security in each hotel to ensure that people could not leave, and eating only at the circuit in the evenings.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

Previous article

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

32 min
2
Formula E

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

30 min
3
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

21 h
4
Formula E

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

17 h
5
Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

1 d
Latest news
Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases
F1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

32m
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus
FE

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

17 h
Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise
F1

Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise

18 h
Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
F1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

23 h
Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity
F1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

Aug 17, 2021
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment
Formula 1

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Trending Today

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases
Formula 1 Formula 1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus
Formula E Formula E

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

Mercedes could sell Formula E team after 2022 departure
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes could sell Formula E team after 2022 departure

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
17 h
The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Following the death of founder Colin Chapman, Team Lotus briefly revived before sliding towards oblivion – but what a glorious time this was, inducting Ayrton Senna into the pantheon of grand prix winners. DAMIEN SMITH describes the legendary team’s final seasons

Formula 1
Aug 15, 2021
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles Plus

The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles

It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as PAT SYMONDS explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower Plus

The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower

Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, STUART CODLING says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021
The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory Plus

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP RACING reveals

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021

Latest news

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases
Formula 1 Formula 1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus
Formula E Formula E

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.