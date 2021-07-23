Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car Next / Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations
Formula 1 News

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

By:

Red Bull is still considering action against the penalty handed to Lewis Hamilton for the crash with Formula 1 title rival Max Verstappen that caused $1.8 million in damage.

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Hamilton and Verstappen collided on the opening lap of Sunday's British Grand Prix at Copse, resulting in a 51G impact for Verstappen with the barrier.

Verstappen was able to walk away from the crash, but was taken to hospital as a precaution after being heavily winded and bruised in the accident. He was discharged that night after undergoing CT and MRI scans.

Hamilton was hit with a 10-second time penalty by the stewards for being predominantly to blame for the crash, but recovered to win at Silverstone and cut Verstappen's championship lead to eight points.

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner spoke after the race about "rights that are available" to the team to appeal the sanction, although he was sceptical about the chance of any action being successful.

Writing in his British Grand Prix debrief column for Red Bull's website, Horner reaffirmed his view that Hamilton had got off lightly, and said the team was still considering what sporting options it could use to request a review.

"It is no secret that we felt at the time, and still feel, that Hamilton was given a light penalty for this type of incident," Horner wrote.

"Given the severity of the incident and the lenient penalty, we are reviewing all data and have the right to request a review.

"We are therefore still looking at the evidence and considering all of our sporting options."

Although Red Bull cannot formally appeal the 10-second time penalty, it is able to request a review by the FIA so long as it can bring a “significant and relevant” new piece of evidence to light to argue its case within 14 days.

Horner said that Verstappen had "felt like he'd done a few rounds with Tyson Fury" after his crash when he spoke to the F1 championship leader the following day. Verstappen had been discharged from Coventry Hospital at 10pm on race day.

The car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is returned to the garage on a truck under a tarpaulin

The car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is returned to the garage on a truck under a tarpaulin

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

While Verstappen escaped the accident without major injury, the same could not be said of his car, with the seat inside his cockpit being broken due to the severity of the crash.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko initially claimed it had caused around €750,000 worth of damage, but Horner revealed that it had in fact cost the team around double that figure.

"A huge amount of credit must go to the safety standards of these cars, the halo and the barrier systems because the impact was such that it actually broke Max's seat," Horner said.

"The car could have quite easily flipped over, which was an initial concern voiced by the first responding medical team but fortunately it didn't.

"The other significant factor is the cost-cap element of this. That crash has cost us approximately $1.8million and an accident like that has massive ramifications in a budget cap era."

Related video

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

Previous article

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

Next article

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

