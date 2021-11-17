Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport Next / Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil

By:
Co-author:
Matt Somerfield

Ferrari continued at Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix last weekend to assess the new brake disc material and design that it first tried in Mexico.

Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil

However, on top of that, it also ran an asymmetric layout in terms of its drum design, for the different challenges posed by the Interlagos circuit.

On the right-hand side of the car the team opted for its open basket configuration, with the windows opened above the disc in Mexico (inset) deleted once more.

Meanwhile, on the left-hand side of the car, a closed drum was favoured. This tapers more on the outboard end and features a handful of fins to help control the movement of the airflow as it’s pushed out the wheel rim.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Both of these brake assemblies offer something a little bit different when it comes to how the airflow passes through them.

The right-hand side option delivers more of an aerodynamic benefit, as the airflow is dumped out of the wheel face.

In contrast, the left-hand side layout focuses more on temperature control, as it forms more of a barrier to the wheel rim, and transfers less heat to the tyre as a consequence.

Red Bull also returned to its more traditional arrangement in Brazil, having used a different configuration in Mexico.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team had used a shortened bypass panel in Mexico exposing the brake disc, while another panel sat outboard of this to help control the direction of the airflow passing out through the wheel rim.

In Brazil, the full-length bypass panel was employed once more, as a greater emphasis was placed on the aerodynamic benefit it creates since cooling was clearly less of a priority than it was in Mexico.

In both instances, Red Bull treats the bypass panel’s surface with a thermal barrier paint, to help control the transfer of heat from one part of the assembly to another.

shares
comments

Related video

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport
Previous article

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport
Next article

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly
Load comments
More
Giorgio Piola
The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing
Formula 1

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push Turkish GP
Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push

Piola: How new parts will influence 2020 designs Plus
Formula 1

Piola: How new parts will influence 2020 designs

Latest news

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly

Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport
Video Inside
General General

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
2 h
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
5 h
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Plus

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Plus

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.