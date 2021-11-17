Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil
Formula 1 News

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Esteban Ocon admits he and Alpine Formula 1 team-mate Fernando Alonso pushed team tactics "to the limit" in order to try to beat AlphaTauri rival Pierre Gasly in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly

Alpine and AlphaTauri arrived in Interlagos equal on points in the constructors' championship, both having scored 106 points in their fight for fifth place.

The French squad appeared to focus on controlling Gasly during the race, and Ocon asked on the radio to get Alonso to help him keep Gasly behind by staying within DRS distance.

Having pitted later than Ocon, Alonso had stronger race pace later on and the team instructed Ocon to exchange positions in order to try to pressure Gasly.

Eventually the AlphaTauri driver found a way past both rivals to finish in seventh position ahead of the Alpine duo.

Ocon, whose team-mate Alonso gave him back the position later in the race, conceded the tactics pushed team cooperation to ultimate limit.

"It was fun and, yeah, we pushed it to the limit," said Ocon. "So what happened is that we switched position with Fernando once.

"Then Fernando was in front and Gasly caught up to us, and then I said in the radio, 'would be good if Fernando could give me the DRS', to try and keep Gasly, and he reacted straightaway.

"He did, changed his line into the last corner, so I take the inside, not have the dirty air and then be close to him on the exit.

"Basically we managed to keep Gasly behind for three or four laps and he would have passed us straightaway if we didn't do any tactics like that.

"It was hard, but fair. I think we've shown how strong the team spirit is and how ready we are to take that fight until the end," he added.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked if he thought the tactics could have left Gasly unhappy, Ocon said: "We pushed it to the limit, but that's the only chance we have to beat them in the constructors'.

"It's been not enough unfortunately for us to stay in front, but we keep the championship tied one more time. And that's good."

Despite being beaten by Gasly, the Interlagos results allowed Alpine to stay level on points with AlphaTauri thanks to the double-points finish.

Read Also:

Although Alonso appeared to have superior pace than Ocon, the Spaniard said he never considered fighting his team-mate for position instead of getting the team to ask for the exchange.

"You will never attack your team-mate, probably, because you have to run very close to the other car and you will damage the tyres, so you don't want to put that situation," Alonso said.

"And maybe at the beginning of the year you may try, but now we want to score points with both cars.

"That's our main strength as a team, we are fighting with a very fast AlphaTauri, but they have one car, and we have two cars. So we cannot do anything with ourselves."

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil
Previous article

Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil
Load comments
Pablo Elizalde More
Pablo Elizalde
Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 season Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 season

Mercedes should be stronger in Mexico with "optimised" F1 engine Mexican GP
Formula 1

Mercedes should be stronger in Mexico with "optimised" F1 engine

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix Plus
Formula 1

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: 2007 title fight with Hamilton and Raikkonen "not well managed" by McLaren Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: 2007 title fight with Hamilton and Raikkonen "not well managed" by McLaren

F1’s end of season schedule is "strange", says Alonso Brazilian GP
Formula 1

F1’s end of season schedule is "strange", says Alonso

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More
Alpine
F2 points leader Piastri named Alpine F1 reserve driver for 2022
Formula 1

F2 points leader Piastri named Alpine F1 reserve driver for 2022

Aston Martin F1 boss Szafnauer set for shock switch to Alpine
Formula 1

Aston Martin F1 boss Szafnauer set for shock switch to Alpine

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Latest news

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly

Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport
Video Inside
General General

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
2 h
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
5 h
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Plus

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Plus

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.