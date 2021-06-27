Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Styrian GP Results

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton

By:

Max Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday, the eighth race of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship season, to extend his points lead over Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who finished a distant second.

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton

Verstappen beat Hamilton away from the startline and extended a healthy lead. Despite encountering some brake issues, he recorded his fourth victory of the season, finishing well clear of Hamilton – who pitted late on to take the point for fastest lap.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez passed the McLaren of Lando Norris for third after 10 laps but lost his podium spot to Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas during the pitstop sequence, when his left-rear tyre took too long to remove. Perez switched to a two-stop, in a bid to get the place back, but he had to settle for fourth.

2021 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 71 -   1 25
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 71 35.743 35.743 2 19
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 71 46.907 11.164 1 15
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 71 47.434 0.527 2 12
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 70 1 lap   1 10
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 70 1 lap   1 8
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 70 1 lap   2 6
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 70 1 lap   1 4
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 70 1 lap   1 2
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 70 1 lap   1 1
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 70 1 lap   1  
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 70 1 lap   1  
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 70 1 lap   1  
14 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 70 1 lap   1  
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 70 1 lap   1  
16 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 69 2 laps   1  
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 68 3 laps   2  
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 68 3 laps   1  
  United Kingdom George Russell Williams 36     3  
  France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1     1  
How the Styrian Grand Prix unfolded

From pole position, Verstappen led Hamilton as Perez passed Norris for third at Turn 3, but Norris took it back at the following corner.

Further back, Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri made contact with Charles Leclerc on the exit of Turn 1, damaging the Ferrari’s front wing and forcing him into the pits. Gasly’s injured car then sent Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo spinning at Turn 3 and clipped Nicholas Latifi’s Williams too, giving that a puncture. Gasly was forced out with damaged left-rear suspension.

Verstappen pulled clear of Hamilton out front, leading by almost 3 seconds after 10 laps. At that point, Perez made a move stick on Norris for third at Turn 3 and Bottas passed Norris in similar fashion a lap later. But they were well over 10s behind their respective team leaders already.

Hamilton, who reported “small vibrations” from his tyres almost spun at Turn 4 after a huge moment on Lap 25, which allowed Verstappen to extend his lead to over 5s. Perez was the first of the leaders to pit but suffered a slow left-rear change as he switched to hard tyres from softs. That allowed Bottas to get ahead when he pitted a lap later.

Hamilton stopped on Lap 29 with Red Bull responding a lap later, Verstappen resuming with a 5s lead. Although he complained of some braking issues, related to using the kerbs in the final corners of the lap, Verstappen scored his fourth victory of the season.

In the battle for third, Perez pitted again with 16 laps to go, which meant he grabbed the point for fastest lap away from Hamilton. He closed the gap to Bottas in the closing stages, but it wasn’t enough to challenge for the final spot on the podium – missing out by half a second. Behind them, Norris finished a lonely fifth.

Hamilton made a late stop to reclaim his point for fastest lap, meaning Verstappen won by over 30s.

From 12th on the grid, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr ran a fine long first stint on mediums and passed the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll to claim sixth position on Lap 45. His team-mate Leclerc delivered a fantastic recovery charge on a two-stop strategy, pulling off some fantastic overtaking moves as he surged back into the top 10. His comeback concluded with taking seventh place from Stroll with 11 laps to go.

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) rounded out the top 10 finishers. George Russell ran as high as eighth for Williams until he endured multiple pitstops as the team had to refill his pneumatic system. He was forced out just after half distance.

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 71 1'07.058     231.811
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 57 1'07.894 0.836 0.836 228.956
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 68 1'08.017 0.959 0.123 228.542
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 64 1'08.609 1.551 0.592 226.570
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 43 1'08.619 1.561 0.010 226.537
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 64 1'08.738 1.680 0.119 226.145
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 65 1'08.903 1.845 0.165 225.604
8 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 57 1'09.128 2.070 0.225 224.869
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 45 1'09.305 2.247 0.177 224.295
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 70 1'09.576 2.518 0.271 223.421
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 41 1'09.650 2.592 0.074 223.184
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 39 1'09.723 2.665 0.073 222.950
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 61 1'09.749 2.691 0.026 222.867
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 32 1'09.787 2.729 0.038 222.746
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 64 1'09.821 2.763 0.034 222.637
16 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 57 1'10.005 2.947 0.184 222.052
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 34 1'10.104 3.046 0.099 221.739
18 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 28 1'10.499 3.441 0.395 220.496
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 39 1'10.951 3.893 0.452 219.092
2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull M 34 H 42    
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes M 32 H 41 S 5
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes M 30 H 44    
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull S 29 H 28 M 17
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren S 34 H 39    
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari M 41 H 29    
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari S 4 H 36 M 33
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin S 30 H 42    
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine S 30 H 43    
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 29 H 44    
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo H 36 M 34    
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin M 27 H 43    
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren M 41 H 29    
14 France Esteban Ocon Alpine M 36 H 34    
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo M 23 H 47    
16 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas M 33 H 36    
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams M 1 S 24 H 43
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas M 21 H 47    
  United Kingdom George Russell Williams M 25 H 1 H 11
  France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri S 4        
